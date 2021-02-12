One Bridgewater College football assistant is leaving the Division III school for a job at a program in the Colonial Athletic Association.
On Friday, a source told the Daily News-Record’s Greg Madia that Eagles defensive line coach Sam Daniels is joining the staff at the University of Richmond, where he’ll serve as the Spiders’ defensive tackles coach for UR coach Russ Huesman.
Daniels is a James Madison alum and reunites with ex-Dukes assistant Jeff Durden, who was on JMU’s staff when Daniels was playing there. Former Dukes defensive line coach Jeff Hanson is the Spiders’ defensive ends coach.
Prior to his arrival in Bridgewater, Daniels had stints at Frostburg State, Shepherd, Howard and the Apprentice School.
Daniels is the second BC assistant to land a CAA gig in as many offseasons. Eddie Whitley departed the Eagles last February to become JMU’s safeties coach.
JMU To Honor McMillin
During James Madison’s spring season, the Dukes will honor the first coach in their history, Challace McMillin, who died in March at the age of 77.
JMU will wear a bumper decal on the front of their helmets labeled “Coach Mac” during all eight regular-season contests and any postseason games.
McMillin led JMU from 1972 through 1984 and from its non-scholarship Division III start all the way into Division I. He is in the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Bridgewater Hoops
Brad Bankston, commissioner of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, told the News-Record on Friday that if the Bridgewater College women's basketball team finishes first or second in regular-season play they would host a semifinal game on March 4 in the ODAC four-team tournament.
The top two seeds will host semifinal games on March 4. The top remaining seed will host the title game on March 6. The first-place Eagles are 4-0 in ODAC games and 4-0 overall. There is a minimum number of games a team must play and the Eagles are on track to meet that.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Southern Virginia on Monday.
There will be no national Division III tournament this year due to the pandemic. The ODAC men will have the same format for the tournament as the women.
EMU and BC were slated to play in men's basketball on Tuesday but that game was canceled due to protocol guidelines. "We are not making them up," Bankston said of games called off by COVID-19 protocol.
The ODAC website lists BC and EMU returning to play Feb. 21: the Royals at Emory & Henry and the Eagles are home with Guilford.
The Eagles are 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the ODAC and EMU is 0-1, 0-1.
State Basketball
The William & Mary women's basketball team opted out of the rest of the season Friday. The CAA, which includes James Madison, still plans to host its tournament next month at Elon in North Carolina.
CAA commissioner Joe D'Antonio said in a statement the league "respects and supports" the decision by the Tribe. One of the team's top players, Eva Hodgson, opted out before the season even began.
JMU was scheduled to play the Tribe in two games Feb. 6-7 but they were called off. The Dukes are slated to host UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
JMU Alums
A group of former JMU basketball players plan to take part in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) with the name "The Founding Fathers."
Some of the players will include Ronald Curry, Andre Nation, AJ Davis and Devon Moore. The head coach will be Kevin Albright, a former video coordinator for the Dukes. The general manager is Joe Kuykendall, a former head manager for the JMU men and a 2016 graduate. The team is allowed a few players from other schools.
Several of the players have been with pro teams overseas. "Europe is definitely a different experience," Curry said in a 2019 interview from Hungary. "I have a lot of fun playing over here."
Curry had 14 points on Feb. 6 for his pro team in Hungary and he is averaging 14.7 points per contest this season overseas. Moore played in five games last fall in Germany, according to eurobasket.com, with earlier stops in Hungary and a pro league in Canada. Nation ended his college career in 2015 and played two seasons in Ireland. Curry also played in Germany, Slovenia and Latvia.
Kuykendall, who was born in Waynesboro and is a former Dayton resident, said dates for TBT will be realized next month. The 2020 event was held in the summer. Kuykendall now works in the athletic department at the University of Virginia as a business analyst. Albright has been an assistant basketball coach at Rowan in New Jersey.
JMU Tennis
The JMU women's tennis team began the season with a 7-0 home win Friday over Towson. The Dukes are slated to host East Tennessee State on Sunday at 11 p.m. JMU is now 20-0 against Towson in the lifetime series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.