Scott Lemn’s first few games as coach at Bridgewater College have provided some opportunities to reflect on how he became the man to take over the successful Eagles program.
The season opener was Michael Clark day at BC, honoring the legendary Eagles coach who retired last spring and handed the reins to his longtime assistant Lemn. Last week, Bridgewater (2-1) played host to Randolph-Macon and coach Pedro Arruza, who gave Lemn his first assistant coaching job.
This weekend’s visit to Emory & Henry will spark a different kind of reminiscing for Lemn, marking his first time going against someone who coached him as a player.
The Wasps (2-1) are led by Curt Newsome, who had two stints as an assistant at James Madison. The first one overlapped with Lemn’s arrival at JMU. Newsome was the offensive line coach and Lemn quickly moved into the starting lineup and would go on to become an All-American center for the Dukes.
“I’m really looking forward to being able to lead a team against somebody who has meant so much in my life,” Lemn said. “Last week, I got my start at Randolph-Macon and it was the first coaching job I ever had. But I haven’t had anything quite like this where I knew Curt Newsome as a high school senior and played for him as a 19- and 20-year old.”
Newsome left JMU for the offensive line coaching job at Virginia Tech while Lemn was still playing for the Dukes, but the relationship continued to hold significance through the years.
“He meant a lot to how I got to JMU and got on that whole track,” Lemn said. “He’s just a meaningful person in my life and it’s exciting that in sports we get to compete against somebody like that.”
Newsome, who also coached Bridgewater assistant Kyle Rigney at JMU, actually had to recruit Lemn twice. Lemn chose to attend the Naval Academy’s prep school after graduating from Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach. After a season at Navy Prep, Newsome convinced Lemn to come to Harrisonburg, where he became a starter in 2005, three games into his freshman season.
“I’m proud of him,” Newsome said. “He’s been a good person since the day I met him and he was one hell of a football player. He’s doing a good job right now with that football team. He was a guy who always took care of business, even in high school. He was the kind of guy who anything you asked him to take care of, he took care of it.”
Though Bridgewater and Emory & Henry are longtime rivals, this could be the only time Lemn and Newsome compete against each other as head coaches. The Wasps are making the move from Division III to Division II and though they play each Old Dominion Athletic Conference team this season, the games don’t count in the conference standings.
“This could be the last time we’ll be playing them ever,” Lemn said. “That’s a significant thing for the ODAC. Our presidents felt strongly about continuing the ODAC’s rivalry with Emory & Henry for another year. I think that’s a significant deal.”
Emory & Henry and Bridgewater were each founding members of the ODAC, but the Wasps will join the South Atlantic Conference next season.
“Although we won’t be recognized as such, we’re telling our kids we’re trying to compete for the ODAC championship,” Newsome said. “Emory had to do what’s best for Emory and it really opens up our recruiting base. I think it’s a great move on our part, but I do hate it for the other ODAC schools because I know what an issue scheduling can be.”
The Eagles and Wasps kickoff at 1 p.m. at Fred Selfe Stadium in Emory.
