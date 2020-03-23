BRIDGEWATER — Megan Pleskovic will not soon forget her first season as a softball head coach at the college level.
The year was successful, and unfortunately too short.
The native of Ohio took over the head position at Division III Bridgewater College last fall and this spring guided the Eagles to a record of 13-3, including a mark of 8-2 during a trip to Florida earlier this month.
But the season officially came to an end last week due to the coronavirus as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference canceled off the rest of its spring season on Friday. Bridgewater is a member of the ODAC as is Eastern Mennonite University.
“The decision today by the ODAC Presidents and Board of Directors was inevitable with the guidance we are getting from the CDC,” BC athletic director Curt Kendall said in a statement Friday. “We are sad for our senior spring student-athletes who have had their final season shortened.”
So the last games for Bridgewater came on March 12 with a doubleheader sweep at Southern Virginia. The Eagles were 23-17 and 10-10 in the ODAC in 2019.
“It is never easy to tell a senior class the season is over,” Pleskovic told the Daily News-Record. “I support Bridgewater with that decision. This past season was phenomenal; I am holding on to that. I am [also] looking forward to 2021. We have a strong [freshman] class coming in.”
The Eagles had three seniors on the team this spring: third baseman Stephanie Carroll of Amherst; outfielder Katie Merhout of Chester; and pitcher Brooke Louden of Liverpool, Pennsylvania.
“I want to make sure the seniors are honored,” said the coach.
All three on track to graduate this semester, according to Pleskovic. The NCAA has ruled that spring athletes will be granted another year of eligibility. But Pleskovic, who played Division III softball at Hiram in Ohio, said her three seniors don’t plan to take advantage of that ruling in part due to the financial challenges of not being on an athletic scholarship at that level.
Carroll hit .408 with 11 RBIs and played in all 16 games. “She came up big; she kept some innings rolling,” Pleskovic said. “She had some clutch RBIs.”
Louden batted .278 in 12 games while Merhout hit .182 in seven contests. Louden also pitched in seven games, with six starts, and was 3-2 with an ERA of 3.80.
A key position player was junior Katrina Martin, who hit .477 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 16 games. She was the Valley District Player of the Year at Turner Ashby in 2017 and has played two years at Bridgewater after transferring from Elon.
“I put her in the leadoff spot and she got walked often,” Pleskovic noted.
Other city/county products for the Eagles this spring were sophomore catcher Sarah Wimer, junior outfielder Morgan Landes and junior second baseman Sydney Layman of Broadway; freshman second baseman Briana Roach of East Rockingham; and sophomore infielder Torie Shifflett of Turner Ashby.
Wimer hit .326 in all 16 games, Layman batted .423 in 13 contests, Shifflett hit .302 in 16 outings, Landes had a mark of .143 in 12 contests and Roach had a hit in her only at-bat.
Another strong underclassman was freshman pitcher Brantley Swift, who was 7-0 with an ERA of 1.52 and allowed just two homers in more than 50 innings in the circle.
The young team bonded during a trip to Florida that was already in the works before Pleskovic took over for Lis Fee, now the head coach at Division II Clarion in Pennsylvania. Pleskovic benefited from assistant coach Howard Smiley, a holdover from the former coaching staff.
Also along on the trip to Florida was Kendall, who coached baseball at the school for 34 years. The rookie coach said Kendall has been very helpful in the transition to her first head position. And that trip to Florida helped on and off the field.
“Off the field, that is where the girls get to know each other,” said Pleskovic, who also played in Florida while in college. “You are getting to spend all of this time with your team. From a team bonding aspect that is huge.”
Pleskovic hopes that carries over to the 2021 season. She had no connections to the Shenandoah Valley when she applied for the job.
“I heard of the job through my coaching connections,” she said. “I heard it was a good place to be. I feel in love with the area; we don’t have mountains in Ohio.”
