The strategy hasn’t been altered just because the offseason has.
No amount of spring practices or in-person meetings would’ve sparked change in the philosophy of James Madison’s offense.
“Everyone knows what the plan is,” Dukes senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said.
And that’s for good reason.
After vowing to push JMU to the top of the Colonial Athletic Association in rushing during his introductory press conference, coach Curt Cignetti followed through and helped his team get there last fall. In his first season leading the program, the Dukes were No. 1 in the league for rushing offense (242.9 yards on the ground per game) and 10th-best nationally in the category – fifth in FCS if you don’t include option-based offenses.
“Running the football is a mentality,” Cignetti said. “It’s like anything else in life. If you set a goal, you commit, you believe and you’re willing to work for that goal and you’re disciplined about it then you can make it happen. Running the football is the same way. It’s a belief system and we were committed to running the football.”
Cignetti said since arriving to JMU he and his staff have emphasized the importance of the ground game to their players and will continue to do so heading into 2020. Last year the team’s per-game rushing average improved by nearly 60 yards from the season prior.
For this fall, the Dukes return four running backs each who earned at least 60 carries in 2019 – Agyei-Obese, senior Jawon Hamilton, sophomore Solomon Vanhorse and sophomore Latrele Palmer. Agyei-Obese tallied a team-best 1,216 yards to go along with 19 rushing scores, the fifth most in FCS. Hamilton ran for more than 900 yards and had a team-best season-long 72-yard run against Rhode Island, and Palmer averaged an astounding 6.7 yards per carry for the best per-touch rate on the roster.
“Depth makes you more effective,” Cignetti said. “It does all start up front, but then you’ve got to have numbers at running back because you’ve got to divvy those carries up and when a guy goes down you’ve got to have depth. So the thing I learned as a head coach after like year three or four is that you always have to have depth at running back.
“And to be able to bring fresh guys in at the end of the game, like a fresh 230-pound Latrele Palmer – and that really wasn’t the plan early on because we weren’t saving him for that and we were starting to work him in the rotation – that’s how it worked out.”
Last season Palmer’s 69-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter against Villanova secured a key victory for the Dukes.
“We tried to get Latrele,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said with a chuckle. “And he was like, what, their fifth [running back] last year if I remember correctly? He’s a horse now. … But we offered Latrele and tried to get him. We were hoping he’d lean our way and it ended up going their direction. But shoot, he was the fourth running back that got into our game and had fresh legs.”
Four JMU offensive linemen with starting experience are slated to return, too.
All of the Dukes are expected back in Harrisonburg on July 6 to begin voluntary workouts in preparation for the start of training camp on Aug. 7.
“Honestly, I feel like what worked so well last year was just the chemistry between us [running backs] and the O-Line,” Agyei-Obese said. “We were all tight on and off the field. We all hang out together and we knew we had each other’s back. Like during workouts, we’re all pushing each other. … And once we’re all on the field together, that bond just strengthened.
“Like [offensive linemen] Raymond [Gillespie] and Liam [Fornadel], they’re helping me up. They’re the first ones over there and they’re always like, ‘Let’s go, Percy,’ so I feel like there was accountability between everybody, too.”
Fornadel, an All-American with 31 starts to his name, said even throughout his position group’s Zoom get-togethers over the last few months he and his fellow offensive linemen have watched how successful NFL offenses with JMU-like systems run the ball. He said it was offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski’s idea.
“We’ve been watching a lot of the 49ers,” Fornadel said. “That’s been a team that we’ve watched consistently. We’ve watched a lot of teams though – Kansas City, Dallas and the Ravens – just a lot of teams that somewhat run the same schemes as we do to see how they operate in the scheme and we try to work on that and learn from that.”
Cignetti said: “So we’ve got good players, good offensive linemen and good running backs, but we’re committed to it and we work at it.”
The second-year coach said the benefits of a dominant rushing attack aid in developing balance, too. Former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci thrived while throwing off of the run game and was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year before the Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the seventh round this past April.
DiNucci was second in the country for passing efficiency last fall.
“You can take a game over physically, control the football and beat the opponent into submission,” Cignetti said of a good running game. “But you can reduce the turnover ratio and create really good pass-work opportunities between the quarterback and the receivers also.
“You just got to have a system, a comprehensive system that can take advantage of all the different things defenses can give you. It’s not that complicated, but like Villanova gave us some issues with all-out blitz and you have to have the ability to – if people want to commit everyone to the stop run and blitz you – have a package where you can be successful throwing the football against stuff like that. You just have to have a package that has answers, but at the end of the day it comes down to good players executing well.”
Cignetti said the run plays in his playbook aren’t overly complex either and the Dukes mostly used combinations of inside zone, outside zone and counter.
“You’ve got to walk the walk with it,” he said. “And that’s what we believed. We’re going to run the ball and be a tough, physical football team. And so that’s our objective, our goal and a means to an end with us and we’re going to commit to it.”
