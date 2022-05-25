WINCHESTER — On Sunday morning, a Shenandoah University pitching staff that saw each of its starters toss at least six innings in its first six postseason games was longing for someone to provide their bullpen with some relief.
Hornets starters Calvin Pastel and Reilly Owen only combined for 4.2 innings in two games on Saturday, and SU had a big day ahead of it, needing to win two games against Catholic at Bridgeforth Field to capture the NCAA Division III Baseball Winchester Regional.
There was no obvious candidate on SU’s roster to start and pitch deep in Sunday’s first game. Jacob Faivre (complete game in Friday’s start), Pastel and Owen combined to start 36 of the Hornets’ first 48 games, and no one else had made more than three starts.
The person the Hornets turned to was a junior relief pitcher who hadn’t thrown more than four innings in a game in his nine previous appearances. As evidenced by the standing ovation from the crowd and line of teammates who came onto the field to congratulate him as he came off the mound, junior Jacob Bell answered the bell in spectacular fashion.
Hornets head coach Kevin Anderson was hoping to get five innings out of the James Wood graduate. Instead, he got 7.1 innings in which Bell allowed three earned runs, six hits, three walks and struck out seven batters and left with a 6-3 lead, which turned out to be the final score.
In improving to 4-0 in just his second start, Bell (21.1 innings, 6.33 ERA, 1.64 WHIP coming into Sunday) was a huge reason why the Hornets forced a winner-take-all championship game and nearly won it. SU didn’t get more than three innings from anyone in the championship game, but it brought the tying run to the plate twice in the ninth in a 13-10 loss.
“He’s done everything that we’ve asked of a young man, and what a performance he gave us in the first game,” said Anderson of Bell. “We knew we had to win two [games], and we felt we had to get five [innings] out of Jacob so we didn’t have to tax the bullpen that much. He went beyond the call of duty.”
It was in the seventh inning of Saturday night’s game against St. Joseph’s University-Long Island (N.Y.) when pitching coach Rick Croushore told Bell he would be reporting for duty as a starter Sunday morning. The seventh inning is when the Hornets launched their rally from 8-2 down to win 10-8 and stay alive in the tournament.
“I just wanted to go out and give the best effort for our team in order to get us the win,” Bell said.
It didn’t look like Bell was destined for a long outing in the first inning. After getting the first out, the next batter reached after hitting a slow roller toward third for an infield single. That started a stretch of four hits in five at-bats (one double). Bell and SU trailed just 2-0 after one inning, but Bell had already thrown 33 pitches.
Bell wasn’t concerned.
“They just put a couple of good swings on some pitches that I didn’t locate as well as I would have liked to,” Bell said. “But after that I just settled down and I just had to keep doing my thing.”
Though Bell’s ERA and WHIP might have been a little high coming into Sunday, he’s shown all year he could throw strikes with 27 strikeouts and eight walks in his first nine appearances, and he had 24 strikes among his 33 pitches in the first inning on Sunday.
Once he got past the first, Bell tossed six straight shutout innings. He allowed just three baserunners, retiring the side in order in the second, third and seventh innings and allowing one walk in the fourth, one walk in the fifth and a single in the sixth.
Anderson liked Bell’s ability to throw his fastball on both sides of the plate and mix up his speeds on Sunday. Bell said a big key for him was his slider.
“Just locating that down and away off the zone, getting them to chase that a lot really helped me get further into the game,” Bell said.
Bell finally came out in the eighth after giving up a leadoff walk to Zach Burton, a wild pitch that moved Burton to second, a popout, an RBI single to Peter Giombetti, and a first-pitch ball to Ben Nardi, Bell’s 129th pitch. His season-high had been 82 pitches, and the fans and his teammates responded with appropriate fervor.
Bell said he came in prepared to pitch the entire game.
“It meant a lot [to pitch the way I did],” Bell said. “I wanted to keep the momentum on our side, let our hitters do our thing.
“I couldn’t have done it without our defense. This year is the best defense I’ve ever played with in my entire life. Cather, infield, outfield, every single one of those guys, they have my back at all times. I couldn’t be more thankful for them.”
SU’s defense is indeed spectacular, and practically every Hornets player had at least one highlight-reel play this weekend and showed fans why SU had the best fielding percentage in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. With seven strikeouts, Bell made sure the defense didn’t have to tax themselves too much on Sunday morning, though.
Anderson said Bell truly deserved a game like Sunday’s because of his hard work. For example, Anderson said Bell has increased his velocity as much as 10 miles per hour at times from when he first arrived at SU and improved himself in all areas of pitching.
“He’s a fitness fanatic, and he’s so coachable,” Anderson said. “It’s certainly gratifying to see him have success.”
Dean Delivers
Bell was outstanding on Sunday, and so was fellow Frederick County High School graduate Tad Dean, a senior lefty out of Sherando.
Dean was an All-ODAC starting pitcher last year and began the year as a starter this year, but arm problems resulted in a shift to the bullpen. He’s thrived there, recording six saves in 11 appearances since April 6.
He pitched a perfect 1.2 innings to get his most recent save in Game 1 on Sunday, throwing 20 pitches. Anderson wanted to keep the Dean train rolling with the start in Game 2. Dean gave up a two-run home run to the second batter, but he got the next nine outs without allowing a run and left the Hornets with a 6-2 lead after three innings.
“[In Game 2] what we decided was he gave us our best option, and our goal was to get three innings [from him],” Anderson said. “Instead of sitting him down for two hours and then trying to close with him, when we talked to him, we decided it was in his best interest, since he was hot, and he hadn’t thrown many pitches, that he would just start Game 2.”
Streaking Bucher
After a weekend in which he went 10-for-22 (.454) with two home runs, six RBIs, seven runs, three doubles and three walks for a .520 on-base percentage and played strong defense in five games, it was no surprise that Sherando grad and senior first baseman Pearce Bucher was named to the Winchester Regional All-Tournament team. His two-run home run in Game 1 Sunday against Catholic put the Hornets up for good at 4-2.
You shouldn’t have expected any of the players on any of the four teams in Winchester this weekend to get hits in every game they played, but SU fans probably would have been heartbroken if Bucher didn’t.
The fact that Bucher extended his hitting streak to 36 games in Sunday’s championship finale was fitting for a player whose .397 average was 33 points higher than anyone else on the team this season, and whose 83 hits led the team and the ODAC. Bucher ranked third in the ODAC in batting.
Bucher said he became aware of his streak around the 25th game, but it wasn’t something he focused on.
“I just take it one at-bat at a time,” Bucher said. “I don’t really think of it during games.”
Anderson said he likes Bucher’s business-like approach.
“He lets his actions speak for themself,” Anderson said. “He comes to play every day, he comes to practice every day. He’s played third for us, he’s played first for us, he’s been a DH. He was the [Scholar] Athlete of the Year in the conference. What a gem he is. Everything he gets is very deserving because of his work habits.”
Successful Year
Though the disappointment on Sunday afternoon was obvious, this year’s Hornets had a noteworthy season. They won their most games since 2017 (37-12-1 record), won their first ODAC Tournament title since 2019, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
