August marked the start of a new journey for former Eastern Mennonite University volleyball coach and player Carrie Bert as she became the school's new athletic director.
After stepping down as the volleyball head coach in 2020, she hoped she'd be able to find a way for her to stay involved with Royals athletics.
Fortunately when former EMU AD David King stepped down from the position earlier this summer, he was very supportive of Bert in taking over for him.
“Dave King had encouraged me in my administrative abilities and I can’t say enough for his encouragement along the way,” Bert said. “I was asked to apply once Dave announced his retirement and Dave was probably my best cheerleader in that.”
Bert said she felt “surprised” during her interview and presentation for the position. She never saw herself being involved in EMU athletics and never had a distinct career path.
Bert said it’s a “privilege position” that she’s been able to look at opportunities in front of her and assess them.
“I’ve been able to make those choices for most of my adult life based on how things fit and work for our family at any given time,” Bert said. “Knowing that I’m taking on this big of a responsibility was not something I had necessarily planned to do, but EMU continued to encourage me.”
Bert graduated cum laude from EMU in 1997 with a degree in Liberal Arts Elementary Education. She was the volleyball head coach for five seasons, leading the Royals to a 13-13 record in 2019 — their first .500 record season in 18 years. Bert said that was an exciting season, as well as reaching the ODAC tournament in 2017.
“We probably outperformed what people would’ve guessed we could do just based on our size,” Bert said. “I think that we were all working towards the same goal and that was really important. When you have that community buy-in, you can do things you maybe shouldn’t normally be able to do.”
Bert helped lead the team to success and she felt she built a good staff around her.
But in 2020, Bert felt it was time to step down as she had reached her coaching potential.
“I knew that I had gotten the team to a place where it was probably as far as I could take them athletically,” Bert said. “It was time for me to hand it off to somebody else who could actually continue on with skill growth and those kinds of things.”
Bert is surprised and considers herself lucky to find herself in the athletic director role. She sees this opportunity as a gift but also a challenge.
EMU means a lot to Bert and she’s honored to be able to lead the student-athletes and staff.
“Leading this feels like there’s a ton of pressure because I want to get it right,” Bert said. “Because I want us to win, I’m terribly competitive. But I also want us to provide a well-rounded student-athlete experience.”
In her short time as the new athletic director, it’s been a lot of work for Bert. Being without an administrative assistant, she’s had to manage her own work as well as front office work.
Without the adequate amount of support staff in position right now, Bert’s focus has been what she has to get done within the next 24 hours.
“I told them [the staff] that as much as I want to be able to dream big [and] vision collaboratively with them, we have to walk first,” Bert said. “We have several open positions.”
Bert said the athletic staff is working to create a student-athlete and work experience that allows them to continue just the “internal operations” aspects.
Having been familiar with the staff from her coaching years, Bert believes it benefits both sides.
“I think it probably makes it easier on the staff because they don’t have the mental and physical time involved in bringing on a new person,” Bert said. “I think that they can trust that I understand how things have been done [and] I probably understand some areas where I might want to make some changes.”
Bert’s new journey into EMU athletics is just beginning and she’s excited to be in the role as a female because she understands there’s a big responsibility around that.
She said sheis looking forward to supporting the coaching staff and student-athletes, working collaboratively across campus and continuing to get the EMU brand out in the spotlight.
“Being able to support our department and help us grow … our visibility in the community and our competitiveness, I’m excited about that challenge,” Bert said. “It’s not going to be an easy one, but I am excited about the challenge to create some opportunities and some growth for our student-athletes and our staff.”
