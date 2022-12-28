Best Days Still Ahead For Up-And-Coming Royals

It’s her fifth season on the sidelines and collectively, the team is still rather young.
But when Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball head coach Jenny Posey looks at her squad this year, she said she sees a seasoned group of players ready to compete.
“This is the most experience we've ever returned,” said Posey, a former Luray High and Bridgewater College standout. “Last year, with so many first-year players in the program, everything was completely new and eye-opening. We could tell them what we expected of them, how long the college basketball season is and how challenging it is to play in the ODAC, but they had to experience it for themselves. Now, we have a core group that not only knows what is expected of them, but also helps to instill that in our new players.”
There’s only one senior on the Royals roster — Lauren Clapp, a guard from Clarke County.
But the underclassmen who are playing have plenty of court experience and it’s showing early on.
“Every night, we come out and lay it all out on the line,” EMU guard Mya Hamlet said. “We have so much to prove, not just to everyone else, but ourselves. We have to show everyone we are a tough team that is willing to step out on that court every day and compete.”
Hamlet, a 5-foot-9 sophomore from E.C. Glass who shined as a freshman a year ago, has certainly been a big reason why with averages of 13.6 points and 7.1 boards per game.
Brii Redfearn (9.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg), Lauryn Moore (8.3 ppg) and Trinity Price (6.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg) are also sophomores who have stepped up this year in their second season with the team.
“They have already proven to be impactful leaders in their work ethic, ways they communicate with their teammates and so much more,” Posey said. “We’re fortunate to have 14 incredible women on our roster and they grow and lift each other up every day.”
Turns out after going just 6-18 a year ago, coaches around the league expected the same.
The Royals were picked near the bottom of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll, and the players said it undoubtedly fueled them to come out and prove folks wrong.
“Being the underdogs in the ODAC motivates us because we go out and know that we have nothing to lose,” said freshman guard Caris Lucas. “Therefore, we play every game with no fear of messing up, no fear of disappointment and with the bark all underdogs need.”
That tenacity from the EMU players has certainly shown with the team already matching its win total from a year ago, winning six of its first nine games before a two-game skid heading into the holiday break.
After winning just two games in conference play last year, the Royals already have two this season and put together wins in four of five games across a stretch from late November to early December.
“Being underdogs and having that desire to prove people wrong is definitely something that we talk about and helps to motivate us,” Posey said about her young squad. “We know that in order to fully embrace that mindset, we have to consistently put in the work to continue to grow. People voted us towards the bottom of the conference based on who we were last year and the pieces we have on the roster this year. There's not a doubt in my mind, that if we continue to put in the effort to grow and build our cohesiveness as a team, that at the end of February people will know that they sold us short.”
A lot of the credit for the early-season turnaround, the players said, goes to Posey.
Slowly, she’s tried to rebuild the Eastern Mennonite women’s basketball program into a contender and although the Royals are still progressing, things are turning around.
“Coach Posey is such a wonderful person, inside and outside of basketball,” Hamlet said. “She is so personable and understanding. Whatever we may go through, both on and off the court, we know she has our backs. She is a wonderful motivator and coach. She tries her best every day to fuel us in all aspects of our lives. I love playing for Coach Posey.”
Lucas added: “Coach Posey is such an amazing person on and off the court. Playing for her has been nothing short of an amazing experience. She gives us fire, never fails to let us know that she’s proud of us, and is always there no matter what. She treats us like we’re her own and I couldn't ask for a better coach to have the experience of college basketball.”
On paper, there’s no doubt the Royals are still one of the youngest teams in the ODAC.
But when it comes to court experience and minutes played, EMU has a veteran squad.
And early on, the Royals are showing that their best is yet to come.
“I definitely feel like my team is on the rise,” Hamlet said. “We are still quite young, but we are building our confidence and skills every day. We have taken two tough losses back-to-back recently, but that just adds fuel to the fire. We want to continue to do better and be better every day. That's what it is all about.”
