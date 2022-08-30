James Madison now has 17 non-conference football games under contract over the next decade-plus, and some of them will come with a significant payday for the Dukes.
JMU is currently slated to make five road trips to Power 5 conference schools between 2023 and 2028. A visit to Maryland in 2027 in particular will net the Dukes big bucks, with the Terps agreeing to pay JMU $1.4 million. That’s more than twice the amount JMU will receive for any of its other currently scheduled games, though most of those agreements were made before the Dukes made the jump from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“While there may be some exceptions, if you have that Power 5 buy game that can offset some of the FCS buy game for us and we’d hope that revenue at the end of the day is seven figures or more in the future,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “That’s a general model we will look at. It’s important to maintain a minimum of six home games. We’re committed to that. We don’t want to get into a year where we have only five games on the home schedule.”
The Dukes are scheduled to visit North Carolina in 2024 and 2028. The first trip to Chapel Hill will pay JMU $500,000 and the second visit is worth $700,000. JMU will play at Virginia next season, a game that will guarantee the Dukes $550,000 and a 2025 visit to Virginia Tech pays the Dukes $500,000.
Warner said now that JMU is in the FBS, it hopes any more one-off visits to Power 5 teams added to future schedules will come with a payment of $1 million or more.
Those payouts will help ease the strain on JMU’s athletic budget as it sees rising costs related to the jump to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference. For instance, in need of a home game to meet the FBS minimum requirements, the Dukes paid this Saturday’s opponent Middle Tennessee State $700,000 to visit Bridgeforth Stadium.
JMU should make out OK financially for that game, however.
The Dukes’ FBS debut is nearing a sellout. All 8,000 student tickets have been claimed and JMU is approaching a program record for season tickets, with more than 7,500 sold. Most of the tickets remaining for Saturday are in the upper corners of the stadium and JMU officials expect sales to continue the rest of the week with some fans buying the day of the game.
“There is some room for some season ticket sales through the first week or two,” Warner said. “This week, we are looking at a good crowd, but we do have some single-game tickets available. We’re pushing those over the next few days and I do anticipate there will be some walk-up tickets available at the gate before the game.”
Paying Group of 5 conference teams to visit is a result of the transition and the Dukes will have to do it at least one more time in the relatively near future. Ball State is scheduled to come to JMU in 2024 without a return game from the Dukes. JMU will pay the Cardinals $400,000.
Beyond that, the rest of JMU’s future games are either home-and-home arrangements with fellow FBS programs or buy games with FCS programs for a relatively small fee.
JMU will play at Miami (Ohio) next season with a return game in Harrisonburg in 2026. JMU also plays at Charlotte in 2024 with the 49ers visiting in 2029. UConn comes to JMU next season with the Dukes heading to Connecticut in 2026. JMU and Liberty also have a home-and-home scheduled with a game in Lynchburg in 2033 and Harrisonburg the following year.
There are no payouts for either side in those home-and-home arrangements.
JMU will bring in FCS opponents Bucknell (2023), Gardner-Webb (2024) and Norfolk State (2025). Gardner-Webb will receive $250,000 for the game while Bucknell and Norfolk State each get less than $200,000.
