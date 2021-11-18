Andy Pack scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as Bridgewater pulled away for a 79-58 non-conference victory over Penn State Mont Alto on Thursday inside Nininger Hall.
Pack shot 7-of-14 from the field for the Eagles, including a pair of 3s, and had four rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals in the victory.
Sophomore forward Alex Topper finished with 16 points, six boards, two steals and a pair of blocks for BC while Rashod Smith continued to shine as a freshman point guard with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Also chipping in for the Eagles (2-1) was Aaron Oates with 10 points and six boards and former Eastern Mennonite School standout Zach Hatter hit a trio of 3s for nine points and also had three steals.
Penn State Mont Alto 30 28 — 58
Bridgewater 32 47 — 79
PENN STATE MONT ALTO (58) — Bush 3 6-8 12, Teague 3 0-0 6, Osel 0 0-0 0, Flemister 7 0-2 15, Williams 9 0-2 19, Lacend 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-2 0, Rogers Jr. 0 0-0 0, Rivera 0 1-2 1, Richardson 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Eckert 1 3-4 5. Totals 23 10-20 58.
BRIDGEWATER (79) — Topper 5 4-4 16, Hodge 0-0 0, Smith 3 4-5 10, Pack 7 6-7 22, Caswell 1 0-0 2, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Hatter 3 0-0 9, Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Ayala 1 2-2 4, Blount 1 0-0 2, Ciccone 1 0-0 3, Curtis 0 1-2 1, Dunlap 1 0-0 0, Oates 3 4-4 10. Totals 25 21-24 79.
3-Point Goals — Penn State Mont Alto 2 (Flemister, Williams), Bridgewater 8 (Hatter 3, Topper 2, Pack 2, Ciccone).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.