The short offseason is rapidly coming to a finish.
Less than three months ago Sam Houston captured the FCS crown to wrap up the most non-traditional year in the subdivision’s history, and by the end of this week preseason practice will have started all across the country.
The Bearkats and usual contenders – North Dakota State, James Madison, South Dakota State – will be tested with the quick turnaround. Though, those four and most of the other teams that participated in the spring should benefit from rosters largely intact with many seniors returning for their sixth and fifth years of college football.
The teams that opted to skip the spring, either because they played in the fall or not at all, are back in the mix, too.
Once again, I have a vote for Stats Perform FCS Top 25, and each week I’ll post my ballot as well as some thoughts about how it came together. This is the vote I submitted on Tuesday for the preseason poll:
|1
|James Madison
|2
|Sam Houston
|3
|North Dakota State
|4
|South Dakota State
|5
|Delaware
|6
|Weber State
|7
|Eastern Washington
|8
|Southern Illinois
|9
|Montana
|10
|North Dakota
|11
|Richmond
|12
|Monmouth
|13
|Jacksonville State
|14
|VMI
|15
|Montana State
|16
|Villanova
|17
|Central Arkansas
|18
|Chattanooga
|19
|Missouri State
|20
|UC Davis
|21
|Stephen F. Austin
|22
|Rhode Island
|23
|Southeastern Louisiana
|24
|Austin Peay
|25
|Northern Iowa
And here are some thoughts …
- JMU played most of the spring without its best offensive lineman and all of the spring without two projected starting defensive linemen and a projected contributing linebacker. All-American tackle Liam Fornadel returns, and so do defensive ends Isaac Ukwu and Jalen Green as well as linebacker Taurus Jones.
Dukes coach Curt Cignetti bolstered the depth of his roster by adding three transfer defensive linemen and three transfer defensive backs. The return of Ukwu and Green along with ex-Towson defensive end Bryce Carter will allow All-American defensive lineman Mike Greene to return to his natural position of defensive tackle after playing D-End this past spring.
With a better roster than it had in the spring, when the Dukes were a bad semifinal half – in which Sam Houston rallied from down 24-3 to beat JMU – away from reaching Frisco, Texas for the fourth time in five seasons, they’ll start the year in my top spot.
- Sam Houston will be very good again, returning most of its title-winning squad.
Quarterback Eric Schmid’s running and passing ability, make him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the country, and his wide receiver Jequez Ezzard, who doubles as a return man, might be the most dynamic player in the FCS.
The Bearkats’ defense led by D-Linemen Jahari Kay and Joseph Wallace was the difference between an early-exit in the playoffs like they’ve experienced in years past and winning it all. The challenge for them will come in two forms – playing in a new league and doing it while trying to defend their national title. They’ll get every opponent’s best shot each Saturday this fall.
- The biggest problem North Dakota State encountered in the spring was its quarterback play. The Bison ranked 69th in the subdivision – and second-worst for any playoff team – for team passing efficiency last season.
In his first season with the Bison, quarterback Cam Miller completed 50.8 percent of his throws for two touchdowns and three interceptions in a shared role alongside former NDSU quarterback Zeb Noland, who threw six interceptions compared to five touchdowns.
Miller will compete for the top job again, but will have competition from Virginia Tech transfer Quincy Patterson. Patterson played in three games last fall for the Hokies and threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another in a win over N.C. State. If Patterson can win the job and stabilize the offense, the Bison shouldn’t have any issues contending for a title this fall.
- Richmond gets the No. 11 spot, because the Spiders’ defense can play with anyone. An already elite rushing defense, which yielded just 78.5 yards on the ground per game in the spring, gets standout defensive tackle Colby Ritten back from injury after he missed all of the spring. That should only put more pressure on opposing offensive lines considering they already have to account for All-CAA defensive end Kobie Turner and linebackers Tristian Wheeler and Ty Dressler.
- VMI’s air raid offense helped the Keydets win the Southern Conference in the spring, and they should only be able to build off of what they accomplished then. Quarterback Seth Morgan, who threw for 1,374 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season as a starter, along with wide receiver Jakob Herres, perhaps the best receiver in the country, are back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.