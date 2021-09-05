The disparity between those in FBS and those in FCS is tighter this fall than ever before.
And if Week 1 taught us anything, it’s just that. Many FCS programs have rosters with more than 63 scholarship players this season because of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility provided to all athletes due to the pandemic. Some of the best squads in the FCS are stacked with fifth- and sixth-year seniors and have the depth to hang around to knock off their normally deeper FBS brethren.
There were six FCS-over-FBS winners – UC Davis (over Tulsa), Eastern Washington (over UNLV), South Dakota State (over Colorado State), Holy Cross (over Connecticut), Montana (over Washington) and East Tennessee State (over Vanderbilt) – and all six moved up or onto the ballot for my Stats Perform FCS Top 25 vote this week.
Here’s a look at the vote I submitted:
|1
|South Dakota State
|2
|James Madison
|3
|Sam Houston
|4
|North Dakota State
|5
|Delaware
|6
|Montana
|7
|Eastern Washington
|8
|Southern Illinois
|9
|Weber State
|10
|North Dakota
|11
|UC Davis
|12
|Richmond
|13
|Montana State
|14
|VMI
|15
|Villanova
|16
|Austin Peay
|17
|East Tennessee State
|18
|Northern Iowa
|19
|Missouri State
|20
|Jacksonville State
|21
|Rhode Island
|22
|Southeastern Louisiana
|23
|Holy Cross
|24
|Central Arkansas
|25
|New Hampshire
And here are some thoughts about how it came together…
- Rewards were earned for the six programs to notch wins over FBS opponents, and South Dakota State’s victory at Colorado State catapulted the Jackrabbits all the way to the top spot from where I had them at No. 3 in my preseason vote.
The win reminded me a lot of what James Madison did in 2017 when it went to East Carolina and flat out dominated the Pirates. As that game went on, it was clear the Dukes were simply the better team, and on Friday, South Dakota State provided the same feeling as it dismantled the Rams.
SDSU outgained CSU on the ground 242 yards rushing to 124, and running back Pierre Strong’s 138 rushing yards were more than the Rams had as a team.
- JMU fell from 1 to 2. The Dukes routed Morehead State, 68-10, and racked up 688 yards of total offense. But there’s concern about the health of All-American tackle Liam Fornadel, who departed Saturday’s contest before halftime with an injury.
- The Big Sky is shaping up to be a gauntlet of a league this season, considering UC Davis, Eastern Washington and Montana all picked up wins over FBS foes. Montana’s win was the best of that group as the Grizzlies defense impressed by holding Washington to 291 total yards of offense in their 13-7 victory. Montana moved up to 6 from 9, where I had the Grizzlies at in the preseason.
- Austin Peay had an impressive win at Chattanooga, picking up what was one of the better FCS-vs.-FCS victories of Week 1. Quarterback Draylen Ellis threw for four touchdowns in the victory.
