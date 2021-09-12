Add two more FCS programs to the list of those in the subdivision to knock off FBS squads this season.
That’s eight in total.
Jacksonville State beat Florida State on Saturday night in Tallahassee, thanks to quarterback Zerrick Cooper’s last-second 59-yard touchdown pass to Damond Philyaw-Johnson. And Duquesne won at Ohio University earlier in the day, giving the Northeast Conference a win over the FBS for the first time in its history.
Both teams were rewarded for their victories in my Stats Perform FCS Top 25 vote for this week. Here’s a look at the ballot I submitted:
|1
|James Madison
|2
|South Dakota State
|3
|Sam Houston
|4
|Montana
|5
|North Dakota State
|6
|Eastern Washington
|7
|Delaware
|8
|Southern Illinois
|9
|Weber State
|10
|UC Davis
|11
|North Dakota
|12
|Villanova
|13
|Jacksonville State
|14
|Richmond
|15
|Montana State
|16
|East Tennessee State
|17
|Northern Iowa
|18
|Austin Peay
|19
|Missouri State
|20
|Rhode Island
|21
|Southeastern Louisiana
|22
|New Hampshire
|23
|Duquesne
|24
|Furman
|25
|Merrimack College
And here are some thoughts about how it came together…
- James Madison moved back into the top spot following its dominating 55-7 home win over Maine. The Black Bears, who played Delaware tightly in Week 1, were dismantled by the Dukes’ passing game and suffocating defense.
JMU quarterback Cole Johnson threw for four touchdowns and the Dukes outgained the Black Bears 512 total yards to 194. The Dukes also tallied 11 tackles for loss and yielded only one tackle for loss.
It was an impressive enough performance to slide them above South Dakota State, which grabbed the No. 1 position after winning at FBS Colorado State in Week 1. The margins between the Dukes, Jackrabbits and defending national champion Sam Houston appear very slim at this point.
- Montana looked the part of a top team, too, following up its signature win at FBS Washington with a 42-7 home thumping of Western Illinois.
Quarterback Cam Humphrey connected twice with Malik Flowers for touchdowns. The Grizzlies also held Western Illinois to 2.7 yards per play.
- For wins against the FBS, Jacksonville State moved up seven spots from No. 20 to No. 13 and Duquesne moved onto my ballot.
- Merrimack College earned, perhaps, the best FCS vs. FCS victory of Week 2 with a 35-21 win over Holy Cross, which earned a ranking after beating FBS UConn to open its season. But Merrimack’s Victor Dawson ran for 111 yards and a score against a defense that yielded only 88 yards on the ground the week before.
For the Warriors, who are still in their four-year transitional period to Division I, it was a program-building triumph.
