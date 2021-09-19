While traveling the furthest west its ever played, James Madison earned the most important victory in Week 3 of FCS action.
The Dukes walloped four-time defending Big Sky champion Weber State, 37-24, in a contest that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated because of two garbage-time touchdowns by the Wildcats.
The win could ultimately stand as the best FCS-against-FCS win this campaign depending how both teams play throughout the rest of the season. For now, that puts keeps the Dukes in the top spot of my Stats Perform FCS Top 25 vote for this week.
Here’s a look at the ballot I submitted:
|1
|James Madison
|2
|South Dakota State
|3
|Sam Houston
|4
|Montana
|5
|North Dakota State
|6
|Southern Illinois
|7
|UC Davis
|8
|Eastern Washington
|9
|Delaware
|10
|Villanova
|11
|North Dakota
|12
|Weber State
|13
|Montana State
|14
|East Tennessee State
|15
|Richmond
|16
|Northern Iowa
|17
|Jacksonville State
|18
|Austin Peay
|19
|Missouri State
|20
|Rhode Island
|21
|Southeastern Louisiana
|22
|New Hampshire
|23
|South Dakota
|24
|VMI
|25
|Monmouth
And here are some additional thoughts about how it came together…
- What stood out most about the Dukes’ road win in Ogden, Utah, was the difference in the play of each teams’ offensive and defensive lines.
JMU was better in that regard as it tallied nine tackles for loss on defense on top of creating a push so strong it sent Weber State’s offensive line backward into its quarterback Randall Johnson forcing Johnson to fumble, which enabled the critical moment in the game as Dukes safety Josh Sarratt scooped and scored for an 88-yard return in the second quarter.
On the other side, JMU’s O-Line, which features three redshirt freshmen, paved the way for the Dukes to average 5.2 yards per carry for the contest and running backs Latrele Palmer and Austin Douglas to pop long runs of 46 yards and 45 yards, respectively.
Moving forward, if JMU can play as well as it did on Saturday up front, then the Dukes will be a very tough out as the season progresses.
- Bye weeks for South Dakota State, Sam Houston and Montana kept those three in the same spots they were in last week. Sam Houston’s season-opening win at Northern Arizona looks even more impressive already than it did after Week 1, though, after the Lumberjacks’ victory at FBS Arizona on Saturday.
- North Dakota State is quietly having a very nice start to its season after notching is second victory in non-conference action over an opponent from the Colonial Athletic Association. It was a home win over Albany in Week 1 and this past Saturday, the Bison dominated for a 35-7 win over Towson at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Maryland.
Quarterback Quincy Patterson only completed six throws, but went for 165 yards through the air and a touchdown to wide receiver Christian Watson. Patterson also ran for a score as it appears he’s becoming more and more comfortable in NDSU’s offense in his first season with the program after transferring from Virginia Tech.
- A little further down the list, Villanova propelled up a couple of spots for its come-from-behind win over Richmond.
- A few teams flying under the radar this fall are East Tennessee State and Rhode Island.
Of course, ETSU has a win over FBS Vanderbilt. But across three victories the Buccaneers have outscored their opponents 106-23. Rhode Island scored 45 in wins over in-state foes Bryant and Brown, and also has a victory in CAA play over Albany.
