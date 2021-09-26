Through the first month of the campaign, five heavyweights have looked nearly flawless during the early portion of their schedules.
James Madison, South Dakota State, Montana, Sam Houston and North Dakota State are a combined 15-0 with 14 double-digit victories, a collective 32.5-point average margin of victory, a pair of wins over FBS foes and two more wins over Preseason FCS Top 25 squads.
Those five are setting the pace, but there is one program making a push to join the elite this season. UC Davis’ win on Saturday at ranked Weber State sent the Aggies to 4-0 – a recorded that already included a road triumph at FBS Tulsa in Week 1 in addition to blowout wins against lesser foes San Diego and Dixie State. UC Davis continued its ascent from No. 7 on my ballot for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 last week to No. 6 this week.
Here’s a look at the vote I submitted:
|1
|James Madison
|2
|South Dakota State
|3
|Montana
|4
|Sam Houston
|5
|North Dakota State
|6
|UC Davis
|7
|Eastern Washington
|8
|Southern Illinois
|9
|Villanova
|10
|Delaware
|11
|North Dakota
|12
|Montana State
|13
|East Tennessee State
|14
|Northern Iowa
|15
|Weber State
|16
|Missouri State
|17
|Richmond
|18
|UT Martin
|19
|Rhode Island
|20
|Southeastern Louisiana
|21
|Jacksonville State
|22
|VMI
|23
|Princeton
|24
|Holy Cross
|25
|South Dakota
And some additional thoughts about how it came together…
- Weber State had two great opportunities in the last two weeks on its home turf in Ogden, Utah, but fell to JMU, 37-24, in a Week 3 non-conference contest that wasn’t as close as the score indicated and then this past Saturday to UC Davis. The Wildcats, who have won at least a share of the Big Sky title in each of the last four years, already have three losses this fall and have dropped from No. 12 to No. 15 this week on my ballot.
- Another note on UC Davis. The Aggies are the best in the country at forcing turnovers, leading the subdivision with 12 takeaways (10 interceptions, two fumble recoveries) to this point in the season. Three UC Davis defenders – Chris Venable, Teddye Buchanan and Jaylin White – have two interceptions. That kind of defense is troublesome for opponents.
- Holy Cross moved back onto my ballot with a throttling of Monmouth in New Jersey. The Hawks hadn’t lost at home since Nov. 2, 2018 until Saturday, so Holy Cross deserves credit for winning in a place that’s tough to win.
The Crusaders also racked up 507 total yards of offense in the win. Holy Cross wide receiver Tenio Ayeni tallied 107 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.