Nine of last week’s top ten teams inside the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll were involved in games decided by seven points or fewer this past Saturday.
That’s a sign conference play has arrived and shows even foes with less talent than some of the national title contenders know their league opponents well enough to make them sweat out 60 minutes.
Of the seven games involving those nine squads, the only two to lose did so against fellow top-ten teams – Montana fell at Eastern Washington and North Dakota suffered a home loss to North Dakota State.
Those wins for the Eagles and Bison helped slide each program up my ballot this week. NDSU moved from No. 5 to No. 4 while Eastern Washington moved from No. 7 to No. 3.
Here’s a look at the vote I submitted:
|1
|James Madison
|2
|South Dakota State
|3
|Eastern Washington
|4
|North Dakota State
|5
|Sam Houston
|6
|Montana
|7
|UC Davis
|8
|Southern Illinois
|9
|Villanova
|10
|Montana State
|11
|Delaware
|12
|Missouri State
|13
|East Tennessee State
|14
|Northern Iowa
|15
|Weber State
|16
|North Dakota
|17
|Rhode Island
|18
|UT Martin
|19
|Princeton
|20
|Southeastern Louisiana
|21
|South Dakota State
|22
|Kennesaw State
|23
|Duquesne
|24
|Harvard
|25
|New Hampshire
And some additional thoughts about how it came together…
- This week, I was tempted to elevate South Dakota State into the No. 1 spot above James Madison after the Dukes nearly doomed themselves with three turnovers before surviving a road test at New Hampshire.
But when evaluating the resumes, there’s no clear-cut evidence South Dakota State deserves to leapfrog JMU.
South Dakota State has a victory over FBS Colorado State, but those Rams are 1-3. The rest of the Jackrabbits’ wins have come against D-II Lindenwood and two FCS programs that are a combined 2-7.
JMU has two road wins over FCS Top 25 teams Weber State and New Hampshire, but its other victories were over Maine, which is 1-3, and non-scholarship Morehead State.
Both are winning games with an average margin of victory greater than 30, too. It’s a close call, but this opinion values the pair of Top 25 wins away from home slightly over the road FBS win over Colorado State.
- Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere’s 422 yards through the air and two touchdowns against Montana, which had entered Saturday having allowed only 7 points per game, was impressive in the Eagles’ 34-28 victory.
He’s dynamic and gives Eastern Washington a chance to win every Saturday, because he can always make a play and that’s dangerous for opponents.
- Behind Missouri Valley Football Conference favorites South Dakota State and North Dakota State, Northern Iowa has quietly put together a nice start to its campaign.
The Panthers have outscored their FCS foes 112 to 26 while picking up three wins, so they’re deserving of a spot in the top 15 right now. UNI’s lone loss was to FBS Iowa State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.