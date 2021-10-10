Call it shakeup Saturday, because the national picture in the FCS looks drastically different than it did going into Week 6.
James Madison and South Dakota State – two programs you probably thought could run the table this fall on the way to the postseason – each took one-point losses at home to ranked foes Villanova and Southern Illinois, respectively.
On top of losses for JMU and SDSU, five other squads in last week’s Stats FCS Perform Top 25 were beaten.
The Wildcats and the Salukis gained the most, though, and propelled forward on my ballot this week. I also have a new top five. Here’s a look at the vote I submitted:
|1
|Eastern Washington
|2
|North Dakota State
|3
|Sam Houston
|4
|Villanova
|5
|Montana
|6
|Southern Illinois
|7
|James Madison
|8
|South Dakota State
|9
|Montana State
|10
|Rhode Island
|11
|East Tennessee State
|12
|Southeastern Louisiana
|13
|South Dakota
|14
|Delaware
|15
|UC Davis
|16
|Northern Iowa
|17
|Weber State
|18
|Princeton
|19
|UT Martin
|20
|Kennesaw State
|21
|Missouri State
|22
|Duquesne
|23
|Harvard
|24
|New Hampshire
|25
|Incarnate Word
And some additional thoughts about how it came together…
- Villanova did what no foe of JMU has done since 2018. The Wildcats took down the Dukes at home, sending them to their first home loss under third-year coach Curt Cignetti. It was also JMU’s first loss against Colonial Athletic Association competition under Cignetti.
So, Villanova coach Mark Ferrante and his team deserve credit for that. The Wildcats are into my top four.
VU is an older, experienced squad, starting 15 seniors including quarterback Daniel Smith, who can run it, throw it and throw it on the run. Smith and senior running back Justin Covington made the Dukes’ defense, which appeared dominant in their first four wins, look average.
Covington ran for 86 yards and a touchdown, becoming the highest rushing individual against JMU this fall. Villanova as a team ran for 130 yards and two scores on the ground. Entering the game, the Dukes on average were only yielding 33 rushing yards per game.
For the game, Villanova outgained JMU 388 to 339 in total yards of offense and averaged 6.9 yards per play to the Dukes’ 3.9 yards per play. JMU had outgained its opponents in its previous 21 games.
- I debated whether Eastern Washington or North Dakota State would slide into the top spot.
Eastern Washington’s offense is electric, having scored at least 34 points in each of its games during its 6-0 start. The Eagles have scored 60 or more three times, including this past Saturday in their 63-17 romp of Northern Colorado.
North Dakota State’s defense is smothering, though, having given up only 43 points during its 5-0 start.
Ultimately, the team with the better resume to this point with the most dynamic player in the subdivision won out. Eastern Washington has a win over FBS UNLV and, perhaps, the best win this fall in the FCS – depending on how you compare it with Villanova’s win over JMU and Southern Illinois’ win over South Dakota State – with its Week 5 victory over Montana, which beat FBS Washington earlier this year.
Eagles senior quarterback Eric Barriere is the clear leader for the Walter Payton Award. He’s thrown for 2,467 yards and 21 touchdowns compared to only five interceptions.
- Defending national champion Sam Houston is 5-0, but it hasn’t played against the same level of competition that teams in the Big Sky, CAA or Missouri Valley Football Conference do on a weekly basis. So, that’s why the Bearkats weren’t considered for the No. 1 spot on my ballot.
- One squad on the rise is Rhode Island. The Rams’ 22-15 home win over Delaware gave them their first 5-0 start since 2001.
Rhode Island quarterback Kasim Hill, a Tennessee transfer who began his career at Maryland, is a physical runner, which forces defenses to account for him and tackle him like they would a running back. He ran for 45 yards and a touchdown and running back Justice Antrum rushed for 122 yards against the Blue Hens.
On defense, the Rams are creating turnovers, too. They have seven interceptions and have forced eight fumbles through their first five victories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.