There are probably five programs with a legitimate case for No. 1 through this point in the spring.
And that’s been the toughest spot to determine the past few weeks, especially since James Madison, Weber State and North Dakota State haven’t all played on the same Saturday since Feb. 27.
The Dukes had two postponements earlier this month. The Bison had one this past Saturday and the Wildcats had one at the beginning of the month. Anyway, I’m one of 40 voters for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and each Monday I’ll post my ballot as well as some thoughts about how it came together.
First, let’s start with my vote:
|1
|James Madison
|2
|Weber State
|3
|North Dakota State
|4
|South Dakota State
|5
|North Dakota
|6
|Delaware
|7
|Sam Houston State
|8
|UC Davis
|9
|Kennesaw State
|10
|Missouri State
|11
|VMI
|12
|Rhode Island
|13
|Idaho
|14
|Eastern Washington
|15
|Villanova
|16
|Murray State
|17
|Richmond
|18
|Jacksonville State
|19
|Maine
|20
|Nicholls
|21
|Southeastern Louisiana
|22
|Furman
|23
|Northern Iowa
|24
|Monmouth
|25
|Southern Illinois
And now, some thoughts …
- I haven’t had JMU at No. 1 since after Week 2 because the Dukes, frankly, hadn’t dominated like a top team should until this past Saturday when they pounded William & Mary, 38-10, for their most impressive victory of the season.
What was special about their win was they did it without key contributors in return from a three-week hiatus due to coronavirus issues. Running backs Percy Agyei-Obese, Solomon Vanhorse and Latrele Palmer didn’t play against the Tribe and JMU still rushed for 240 yards. The Dukes also got the best performance they’ve gotten from a quarterback since Ben DiNucci played for them. Cole Johnson was 16-of-22 for 220 yards and a touchdown while guiding the offense.
JMU’s defense and special teams were great as each unit has been throughout this season.
- Delaware slides narrowly ahead of Sam Houston State.
Both programs have very similar resumes.
UD’s 3-0 mark is with victories vs. Maine, vs. Stony Brook and at Rhode Island and SHSU’s 3-0 mark is with victories vs. Southeastern Louisiana, vs. Nicholls and Lamar. Two home wins, one on the road and a couple over fellow Top 25 teams for each.
I think the difference is the Blue Hens have a stronger defense, yielding only eight points per game versus the Bearkats who are giving up 20.67 points per game. It’s razor thin, though, and it’s hard to ignore Sam Houston’s offense, but for now I’m giving the edge to Delaware.
- VMI and Murray State have the inside track to postseason bids in the SoCon and Ohio Valley Conference, respectively.
The Keydets are up to No. 11 in my opinion because their balanced passing game is proving tough to slow down. They have four receivers with at least 20 catches.
