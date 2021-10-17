As every week of this campaign unfolds, Eastern Washington continues to impress.
Of course, the Eagles’ offense is the primary catalyst for their success and recently they’re just burying their opponents. Quarterback Eric Barriere is going to win the Walter Payton Award in runaway fashion if he keeps outdoing himself from one game to the next. He threw for 600 yards and seven touchdowns in Eastern Washington's 71-21 throttling of Idaho on Saturday.
He is the country’s most dangerous player operating in the subdivision’s highest-scoring offense. The Eagles are atop my Stats Perform FCS Top 25 ballot, and frankly it wasn’t a difficult decision. Here’s a look at the vote I submitted:
|1
|Eastern Washington
|2
|North Dakota State
|3
|Sam Houston
|4
|Villanova
|5
|Southern Illinois
|6
|South Dakota State
|7
|James Madison
|8
|Montana State
|9
|Montana
|10
|South Dakota
|11
|Southeastern Louisiana
|12
|UC Davis
|13
|East Tennessee State
|14
|Kennesaw State
|15
|UT Martin
|16
|Princeton
|17
|Incarnate Word
|18
|Missouri State
|19
|Rhode Island
|20
|Harvard
|21
|Duquesne
|22
|VMI
|23
|Dartmouth
|24
|Northern Iowa
|25
|Sacramento State
And some additional thoughts about how it came together…
- Powers to lose in heartbreaking fashion in Week 6 bounced back nicely in Week 7 with South Dakota State blowing past Western Illinois, 41-7, and James Madison suffocating Richmond, 19-3.
The Dukes aren’t great on offense, but they didn’t need to be against the Spiders. JMU tallied six sacks in a smothering defensive effort, holding Richmond to 188 total yards.
South Dakota State got a more well-rounded performance as running back Pierre Strong racked up 122 rushing yards and two rushing scores. The Jackrabbits allowed only seven second-half points to Western Illinois.
The Jackrabbits are a little more consistent than the Dukes currently, so they slide ahead of JMU this week.
- Losses for Montana, Rhode Island and East Tennessee State sent the Grizzlies, Rams and Buccaneers all down multiples spots from where they were last week. Montana went from No. 6 on my ballot last week to No. 9 this week, and it only fell three spots because that win against FBS Washington to open the season still holds plenty of weight.
- South Dakota is new to the Top 10 this week in my vote because it put together three straight wins, including the last two over ranked opponents – North Dakota and Northern Iowa.
The Coyotes dominated the Panthers, too, jumping out to a 24-0 halftime lead en route to a 34-21 victory.
