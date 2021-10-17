AP FCS All-America Team Football

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere passes against Washington during a 2019 game in Seattle.

 AP File Photo

As every week of this campaign unfolds, Eastern Washington continues to impress.

Of course, the Eagles’ offense is the primary catalyst for their success and recently they’re just burying their opponents. Quarterback Eric Barriere is going to win the Walter Payton Award in runaway fashion if he keeps outdoing himself from one game to the next. He threw for 600 yards and seven touchdowns in Eastern Washington's 71-21 throttling of Idaho on Saturday.

He is the country’s most dangerous player operating in the subdivision’s highest-scoring offense. The Eagles are atop my Stats Perform FCS Top 25 ballot, and frankly it wasn’t a difficult decision. Here’s a look at the vote I submitted:

Madia's Ballot
 1  Eastern Washington 
 2 North Dakota State
 3 Sam Houston
 4 Villanova
 5 Southern Illinois
 6 South Dakota State
 7 James Madison
 8 Montana State
 9 Montana
 10  South Dakota
 11 Southeastern Louisiana 
 12 UC Davis
 13 East Tennessee State
 14 Kennesaw State
 15 UT Martin
 16 Princeton
 17 Incarnate Word
 18 Missouri State
 19 Rhode Island
 20 Harvard
 21 Duquesne
 22 VMI
 23 Dartmouth
 24 Northern Iowa
 25 Sacramento State

And some additional thoughts about how it came together…

- Powers to lose in heartbreaking fashion in Week 6 bounced back nicely in Week 7 with South Dakota State blowing past Western Illinois, 41-7, and James Madison suffocating Richmond, 19-3.

The Dukes aren’t great on offense, but they didn’t need to be against the Spiders. JMU tallied six sacks in a smothering defensive effort, holding Richmond to 188 total yards.

South Dakota State got a more well-rounded performance as running back Pierre Strong racked up 122 rushing yards and two rushing scores. The Jackrabbits allowed only seven second-half points to Western Illinois.

The Jackrabbits are a little more consistent than the Dukes currently, so they slide ahead of JMU this week.

- Losses for Montana, Rhode Island and East Tennessee State sent the Grizzlies, Rams and Buccaneers all down multiples spots from where they were last week. Montana went from No. 6 on my ballot last week to No. 9 this week, and it only fell three spots because that win against FBS Washington to open the season still holds plenty of weight.

- South Dakota is new to the Top 10 this week in my vote because it put together three straight wins, including the last two over ranked opponents – North Dakota and Northern Iowa.

The Coyotes dominated the Panthers, too, jumping out to a 24-0 halftime lead en route to a 34-21 victory.

