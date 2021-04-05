It was a relatively quiet weekend across the FCS.
Five of last week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 had their games postponed due to COVID-19 issues with their team or their opponent or their game was canceled completely because an opponent decided to opt out of the spring season.
So, not much has changed near the top of my vote. I’m one of 40 voters this spring for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and each Monday I’ll post my ballot as well as some thought about how it came together.
First, let’s start with my vote:
|1
|James Madison
|2
|Weber State
|3
|North Dakota State
|4
|South Dakota State
|5
|North Dakota
|6
|Delaware
|7
|Sam Houston State
|8
|Kennesaw State
|9
|Eastern Washington
|10
|Missouri State
|11
|Rhode Island
|12
|Villanova
|13
|UC Davis
|14
|Jacksonville State
|15
|Richmond
|16
|East Tennessee State
|17
|Monmouth
|18
|VMI
|19
|Austin Peay
|20
|Murray State
|21
|Southeastern Louisiana
|22
|Northern Iowa
|23
|Southern Illinois
|24
|Incarnate Word
|25
|Duquesne
And now some thoughts …
- Because James Madison, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, North Dakota and Delaware all didn’t play this past Saturday, the most notable result in the Top 10 was VMI’s setback against East Tennessee State.
Had VMI been able to continue its undefeated start, the Keydets would’ve clinched the Southern Conference crown. Now, they need a win along with an East Tennessee State loss to do that. ETSU and VMI have very similar resumes, each sporting a one-loss record with all of their wins coming in the SoCon. ETSU’s victory catapulted the Buccaneers onto my ballot at No. 16 while I slid VMI from 11th to 18th.
- I had to include Austin Peay in my vote this week. The Governors started slow this spring, but they’ve beaten both Ohio Valley Conference foes in play for the league’s automatic qualifying bid into the FCS postseason over the last two weeks. In the wins over Jacksonville State and Murray State, Austin Peay freshman quarterback Draylen Ellis was 69-of-87 for 438 yards and three touchdowns compared to only one interception. Ellis also rushed for 29 yards and a score in those games.
- Monmouth had one of the later season-opening games to this spring season, but the Hawks’ offense looks terrific early on through two contests. They’re averaging 41.5 points and 438.5 yards per game.
