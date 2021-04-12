With automatic qualifying bids into the FCS postseason already earned, there’s no stronger sign that this regular-season campaign is quickly coming to a close.
Weber State (Big Sky), Monmouth (Big South), Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference), Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley Conference) and Sam Houston State (Southland) are all playoff bound via their respective leagues’ AQ. And Monmouth won the Big South with the most impressive victory of the weekend, throttling Kennesaw State in what was a de facto conference championship game along with a showdown of Stats Perform FCS Top 25 squads.
This season, I’m one of 40 voters for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and each Monday I’ll post my ballot as well as some thoughts about how it came together.
First, let’s start with my vote:
|1
|James Madison
|2
|North Dakota State
|3
|Weber State
|4
|South Dakota State
|5
|Delaware
|6
|North Dakota
|7
|Sam Houston State
|8
|Eastern Washington
|9
|Missouri State
|10
|Jacksonville State
|11
|Rhode Island
|12
|Villanova
|13
|Richmond
|14
|UC Davis
|15
|Monmouth
|16
|Austin Peay
|17
|Southeastern Louisiana
|18
|VMI
|19
|Southern Illinois
|20
|Kennesaw State
|21
|Murray State
|22
|Mercer
|23
|Northern Iowa
|24
|Sacred Heart
|25
|Idaho State
And now some thoughts …
- Monmouth racked up 492 total yards of offense and turned two Kennesaw State turnovers into 14 points during the Hawks’ 42-17 home thumping of the Owls. Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers, with Lonnie Moore racking up eight catches for a game-high 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Muskett has been solid throughout the spring, with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of eight to none through three games. As a team, Monmouth is fifth in FCS averaging 41.7 points per game.
Because the Hawks performed so well in such a critical contest, they move up from No. 17 in my vote last week to No. 15 this week. Kennesaw State drops from No. 8 to No. 20 on my ballot.
- Delaware’s defense continues to smother the opposition. The Blue Hens recorded three interceptions in their romp of in-state rival Delaware State.
UD is third nationally in scoring defense (9.5 points per game allowed) and third for total defense (197.8 yards allowed per game). What’s most impressive, and what makes me believe the Blue Hens have a championship-caliber defense, is that they shutout Maine and held Rhode Island to 21 points earlier last month. In other contests, both of those offenses had no trouble moving the ball. This spring, Maine scored 38 in a game once and Rhode Island scored 40 in a game once.
- The top seven on my ballot really haven’t changed for the majority of this season. Those seven may have appeared in different orders at times, but the group – James Madison, North Dakota State, Weber State, South Dakota State, Delaware, North Dakota and Sam Houston State – have been in those spots most frequently.
- I gave a nod to Idaho State at No. 25 this week. I know the Bengals finished their season 2-4, but they narrowly missed out winning three of those four losses and might have been in playoff position if they could have won those games. Their loss to Weber State this past Saturday was the Bengals’ third loss by five points or less this spring.
