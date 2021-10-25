Blowout wins for Sam Houston and Villanova have the Bearkats and the Wildcats each moving up this week.
And for those two squads, they’ve been putting one solid performance together after another. They’re a combined 12-1, with the only loss being Villanova’s at FBS Penn State. Sam Houston is fifth in the country for scoring offense and Villanova is tied for seventh in the country for scoring defense.
The defending national champion Bearkats slide up to No. 2 and the Wildcats slide up to No. 3 on my Stats Perform FCS Top 25 ballot. Here’s a look at the vote I submitted:
|1
|North Dakota State
|2
|Sam Houston
|3
|Villanova
|4
|Southern Illinois
|5
|James Madison
|6
|Montana State
|7
|Eastern Washington
|8
|Montana
|9
|Southeastern Louisiana
|10
|UC Davis
|11
|South Dakota State
|12
|East Tennessee State
|13
|Kennesaw State
|14
|Sacramento State
|15
|UT Martin
|16
|Princeton
|17
|Harvard
|18
|VMI
|19
|Northern Iowa
|20
|Missouri State
|21
|Weber State
|22
|William & Mary
|23
|Eastern Kentucky
|24
|Jackson State
|25
|Rhode Island
And some additional thoughts about how it came together…
- North Dakota State is in the top spot over Sam Houston because the Bison have more quality wins than Sam Houston.
The Bison are 7-0 with victories over three then-ranked (meaning ranked when they played) opponents – North Dakota, Northern Iowa, and this weekend’s 27-20 win over Missouri State. Sam Houston (6-0) has one win over a then-ranked opponent when it beat Central Arkansas in September. Since then, Central Arkansas has fallen to 3-4 and isn’t very good.
What made it somewhat of a difficult decision was the way Sam Houston is winning. The Bearkats’ average margin of victory is by 24 points. They’ve won by double digits in five of their six wins.
- James Madison’s defense makes the Dukes a contender, and they pushed up to No. 5 this week in my vote.
Saturday’s 22-10 win over Delaware for JMU marked the second straight week the Dukes held their opponent to below 200 yards of total offense. Delaware managed only 109 total yards, and the week before Richmond tallied just 188.
JMU leads the country in total defense, and its non-conference win earlier in the fall against Weber State looks a little better considering the Wildcats went to Eastern Washington and beat the Eagles this past weekend.
- The Big Sky has depth, with six members in my Top 25 this week. Weber State returns because of its win over Eastern Washington. Montana State, Montana, UC Davis and Sacramento State were also on my ballot this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.