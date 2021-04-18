The regular season has come and gone, and concluded with impactful contests around the country on Saturday.
In meetings of Stats Perform FCS Top squads, James Madison knocked off Richmond, South Dakota State topped North Dakota State and Delaware won at Villanova.
Throughout the spring, I’ve served as one for 40 voters for the poll. And each week, I’ve posted my ballot and some thoughts about how it came together.
This is my last vote before the postseason:
|1
|James Madison
|2
|South Dakota State
|3
|Delaware
|4
|Weber State
|5
|Sam Houston State
|6
|North Dakota State
|7
|North Dakota
|8
|Eastern Washington
|9
|Missouri State
|10
|Jacksonville State
|11
|Rhode Island
|12
|Villanova
|13
|Monmouth
|14
|UC Davis
|15
|Richmond
|16
|Southern Illinois
|17
|VMI
|18
|Austin Peay
|19
|Southeastern Louisiana
|20
|Kennesaw State
|21
|Murray State
|22
|Northern Iowa
|23
|Sacred Heart
|24
|Idaho State
|25
|Holy Cross
And here are some thoughts about how it came together…
- The Dukes improved as their campaign full of stops and starts went along. They had four postponements and only played twice in the final six weeks of the regular season, but in their 23-6 victory Saturday against Richmond they looked more dominant than they did in their previous outing when they drubbed William & Mary, 38-10. And in both of those games, they played much better than they did in the first three weeks of the season when I had them ranked below the No. 1 spot.
With a refined offense – geared to put quarterback Cole Johnson in better situations – and a smothering defense, which is giving up only 9.8 points per game, it’s hard to put JMU anywhere but No. 1.
- South Dakota State propels from No. 4 on my ballot after Week 8 to No. 2 this week for its 27-17 win at North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits are the first opponent to win in the FargoDome since JMU did it in the 2016 FCS national semifinals.
They beat the Bison in their own bludgeoning style, too. South Dakota State racked up 305 rushing yards while averaging 6.6 yards per carry as a team in the victory. On the other side, North Dakota State was held 2.6 yards per rush. The Bison slide from No. 2 to No. 6 this week.
- The other squad to climb up my ballot after a strong performance on the final Saturday of the regular season is Delaware, which beat Villanova for the first time in 2011.
Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson has upgraded coach Danny Rocco’s squad into a legitimate contender. Henderson outplayed Wildcats quarterback Daniel Smith with a 20-of-24 effort for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
In recent years, Delaware has always had big offensive linemen, good running backs and future NFL players on defense. This year, the Blue Hens finally have a quarterback they trust to go with all of the typical strengths. They’re up from No. 5 to No. 3 this week.
BLOG BONUS
Formulating a Top 25 is very different from projecting a playoff field, but with the FCS postseason selection show set to air this morning at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU, I figured I’d take a crack at projecting the playoff field.
The tournament will include 16 teams, which is less than its usual 24 participants. There are 10 automatic qualifiers and six at-large choices. The committee will keep geography in mind when pairing first round games to keep costs down and eliminate long travel.
- The automatic qualifiers are as followed: Weber State (Big Sky), Monmouth (Big South), Delaware (Colonial Athletic Association), South Dakota State (Missouri Valley Conference), Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference), Jacksonville State (Ohio Valley Conference), Holy Cross (Patriot League), Davidson (Pioneer Football League), VMI (Southern Conference) and Sam Houston State (Southland).
- The six at-large selections I’m projecting are: James Madison (CAA), North Dakota State (MVC), North Dakota (MVC), Eastern Washington (Big Sky), Missouri State (MVC) and Richmond (CAA).
Richmond is my last team in over Southern Illinois, which won Saturday over Southeastern Louisiana. The Spiders played solidly for three quarters against JMU, which was the playoff committee’s No. 1 team in its lone public reveal a few weeks ago, before the Dukes separated in the fourth quarter.
- The four seeded teams I’m projecting are: No. 1 JMU, No. 2 South Dakota State, No. 3 Sam Houston State and No. 4 Weber State.
- This is what I see the bracket looking like:
