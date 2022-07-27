NEW ORLEANS — During the Sun Belt Conference’s spring meetings, University of Louisiana Monroe head coach Terry Bowden sat down next to James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti and the coaching veteran was now league mates with an old friend.
“I said ‘Holy cow, who would have thought?’” Terry Bowden said.
Terry Bowden has known Curt Cignetti since he was a child after Frank Cignetti Sr. was the offensive coordinator at West Virginia under Bobby Bowden, the ULM coach’s father.
After Bobby Bowden left the Mountaineers to become the head coach at Florida State in 1976, Frank Cignetti was promoted to head coach and at the time, Terry Bowden was a sophomore running back in Morgantown.
The young running back stayed with the Mountaineers after his father departed for Tallahassee, Fla., and played under Frank Cignetti. When he looks at Curt Cignetti, Terry Bowden said he sees Frank Cignetti, in both his appearance and his work ethic.
“He’s a chip off the old block,” Terry Bowden said of Curt Cignetti. “His father was just a pure football coach.”
Terry Bowden called Frank Cignetti a “workaholic” and the players gave him a nickname behind his back of “Clicknetti,” in reference to the sound of watching film.
At the time they watched film on a 16-millimeter projector and it would make clicking sounds as it ran. The nickname was born after Frank Cignetti would always rewind the film while going back and forth on a play.
“That’s how thorough he was,” Terry Bowden said. “He would never slow down, he kept going.”
Curt Cignetti is no different from his father in that sense and he’ll be the first person to recognize how much film he watches.
“I’m a film junkie, you know that,” Curt Cignetti said on Tuesday. “I love watching film and that’s what I do in my spare time: Watch more film.”
Just like watching film, offense also runs in the Cignetti family. Terry Bowden described Frank Cignetti as “an offensive genius.”
Frank Cignetti led the Mountaineers offense before becoming a head coach, while Curt Cignetti was a quarterback at West Virginia before coaching the position at N.C. State and serving as a wide receivers coach at Alabama.
As JMU joins the Sun Belt, Curt Cignetti’s football career has brought him back near Terry Bowden, who has watched the once-young boy on the sidelines at West Virginia turn into a college football coach.
“It was just one of those things where we knew each other and then our paths moved in different directions and it’s funny how they crossed again here,” Terry Bowden said.
Now Terry Bowden looks forward to the possibility of facing off with Curt Cignetti and the Dukes, even though he hopes it's at the end of a season, playing for a title.
“Oh yeah, I hope it’s in the conference championship game for a matter of fact,” Terry Bowden said. “I just see us competing in the conference championship right now, but I don’t know how soon that will happen.”
Reimonenq Brings Versatility To JMU
Before the spring semester began, JMU landed transfer defensive back Jarius Reimonenq from now-Sun Belt foe Arkansas State and Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones thought highly of him.
“Jarius has an energy level and enthusiasm about him,” Jones said. “He’s an exciting player and I’m excited for him that he’s doing well.”
Reimonenq appeared in 31 career games at Arkansas State with 11 starts in his three seasons with the Red Wolves. He logged 129 total tackles with 7.5 tackles for a loss and three interceptions during his time in Jonesboro, Ark.
Though Reimonenq only played under Jones for one season, the coaching veteran noticed how versatile the Hattiesburg, Miss., native can be in the secondary.
“Jarius, he can play safety, he can play corner,” Jones said. “He can learn those positions. He has very good football intelligence and instincts.”
Reimonenq will face off with his former team when the Dukes travel to Arkansas State in October.
West Coaches Think Division Is Strong
During Tuesday’s Sun Belt Media Day with the East Division coaches and players, the theme was how tough that slate will be this season.
Although it appears the West isn’t as strong on paper, some coaches thought it will be formidable, too.
Arkansas State linebacker Kivon Benett said he thought the West Division was “wide open” this season and his coach shared the same sentiment.
“From top to bottom, it is as competitive a conference as there is,” Jones said. “Everyone talks about the SEC West and the SEC East, it’s the same thing. I think what makes our conference exciting is every team has the chance to end the season as a division champion.”
Jones said every team has to bring its 'A' game each week or they could risk being beat if they don’t.
First-year Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said he thought the West was strong, too.
“I think you get a lot of talk about the East and the East teams have had a lot of success, but I think you look at a whole across the West and I have a great deal of respect for every coach and every program on our side,” Sumrall said. “I think it’s going to be a really competitive year on our side and I think it’s going to elevate from a divisional standpoint as we move forward.”
Louisiana was picked to win the West Division with the overwhelming majority of first-place votes, while South Alabama and Troy came in second and third, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.