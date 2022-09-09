BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater College football team is aiming to start its season exactly how they did a year ago.
Like last year, the Eagles kicked off their season last week with a win over Gettysburg and will look to make it back-to-back wins as they host Southern Virginia today in a non-conference college football contest at 2 p.m. at the Jopson Athletic Complex.
Bridgewater defeated SVU 35-17 on the road in Week 2 last year. Eagles second-year head coach Scott Lemn said he believes last week’s win gives the team confidence in a number of ways.
“You’ve knocked off those first-game jitters, you’re not quite as worried about what needs to happen,” Lemn said. “You have that pregame routine down. … I think it raises the comfort level.”
The two programs have faced off a mere three times with Bridgewater coming out on top in every matchup. The Eagles are coming off a 29-14 road win over the Bullets while the Knights are looking to rebound after a 52-27 loss at home to Wilmington.
Lemn believes one of the biggest challenges to beating the Knights is their size, noting that their offensive and defensive linemen are much bigger than they’re used to.
Another challenge on Saturday, according to Lemn, will be the unknown because both teams have a lot of new players.
“They’re a team a lot like us. Last week, we saw a lot of new starters from whom we saw a year ago,” Lemn said. “So trying to figure out who are the people they’re targeting. They were in a really competitive game. That part is really important — who is their game plan going to be built around?”
Redshirt junior cornerback Aaron Moore said the team’s morale has been high since the season-opening win and they’re ready to take on SVU. Moore played in nine games last season and racked up 15 total tackles.
“We had too many personal fouls in the game [last week], so I think everyone’s been trying to lock in and keep playing between the whistles and cut out the little mistakes we had in the game,” Moore said.
Senior wide receiver Viante Tucker is coming off a stellar performance against the Bullets, grabbing six passes for 59 yards.
Tucker said he is eager to return to the field this weekend and put up big numbers for his team.
“It’s always fun to play a home game, always fun to be around the home crowd, being around the people that you see every day in class,” Tucker said. “It’s just exciting to play football and be back out here and play with your teammates.”
Not everything was perfect in Bridgewater’s 29-14 win over Gettysburg as Lemn said last week that they failed to execute in the first half, which led the Eagles to go down 14-0 at one point.
Now that they have the experience, Lemn has a better idea of what game plan he needs to put together on both sides of the ball.
“There’s no magic elixir. ... We’re trying to make sure we’re ready to compete as soon as that whistle blows,” Lemn said. “I think it was one of those things that our guys, they flurried some blows and they showed they could take them.”
Moore said it’s important for the team to start hot so they don’t have to work from behind like last week.
He believes if everyone does their part that they have a chance to beat any team.
“I think it would mean everything to go 2-0,” Moore said. “I don’t plan to lose a game this year.”
Tucker believes the biggest challenge for the Eagles will be staying consistent and not trying to overdo anything. He said it’s important that the team’s leadership group has everyone prepared for battle.
“Honestly, just going out there and playing hard, that’s the only thing we have to focus on,” Tucker said. “Doing the things that we have to do, being consistent and we’ll get a win.”
Lemn believes Saturday’s key to victory on their end is to figure out Southern Virginia’s schemes and to be able to adapt when they change things up.
“Being able to figure out that part and how quickly we can make those adjustments,” Lemn said. “It goes into how we get off to that great start. ... Worry about ourselves, understand our schemes [and] take care of all things.”
