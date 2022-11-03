The final home game of the regular season for Bridgewater takes place this Saturday.
After a dominant 52-28 win at Ferrum last week, the Eagles will look to ride the momentum of a two-game win streak into their Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup with Washington and Lee on senior day at 2 p.m. the Jopson Athletic Complex.
After an offensive performance last week that second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said was needed, he said his team should be feeling good.
But, ultimately, Lemn said all that matters is what they plan on doing this week.
“I think we’ve been a pretty confident team the entire season. It’s why when we play the way that we did, we were able to explode like that on offense [and] it wasn’t because in other games we lacked confidence,” Lemn said.
Lemn has challenged his team in recent weeks to be more explosive on offense.
When it comes to the running game, Lemn said it takes the effort of the other 10 players on the field to make those big-time running plays happen.
“Explosion plays to me ultimately mean that we’re giving really great effort and we’re executing at a high level,” Lemn said. “If we’re doing those two things [and] the other part about it is we’ve got really good players. You combine all those things together and that’s what’s helped create the explosions.”
Senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson is coming off a game in which he threw for 225 yards and one touchdown. Anderson also rushed three times for 20 yards.
Anderson said explosion plays are huge not only for the offense, but it puts the opposing defense on the ropes.
“It creates a rhythm, but also it doesn’t let us stay on the field the whole game,” Anderson said. “It allows us to have more possessions and score the ball at the same time.”
The Eagles were led in receiving yards on Saturday by fifth-year wide receiver Dylan Maclachlan, who notched 83 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. The Roanoke native has 152 receiving yards on 13 receptions this season.
Maclachlan said the team’s morale has been high coming off the win and they knew they could perform at that level offensively, but to finally see it come to fruition by tallying over 660 total yards is exciting for the Eagles.
“Sucks that it happens late in the season, but we still have a chance to win a championship,” Maclachlan said. “We’re just looking to take the next two weeks one step at a time and keep improving.”
The Eagles dropped their last meeting 17-0 with the Generals on Oct. 23, 2021 on the road. From watching film, Maclachlan said he noticed Washington and Lee doesn’t try to give up a lot of big plays.
He believes the Bridgewater offense will have to take what is given.
“Maybe five yards a time, just putting together some good drives is what we’re going to have to do,” Maclachlan said. “We might get those explosive plays that we got last week but sustaining drives. …That’s what we need to do.”
This Saturday, Bridgewater football’s seniors will be honored for senior day in their last home game of the season. For Anderson, it would be huge to not only win in his last home game but to go undefeated at home this season.
“Going out 5-0 on our home turf and in the ODAC, anything can happen,” Anderson said. “We’re still one game behind in the ODAC championship, so we got to take care of our business and hopefully other teams can take care of theirs.”
The Eagles (7-1, 4-1 ODAC) sit in a tie for second with Hampden-Sydney in the conference rankings, both one game behind undefeated and nationally-ranked Randolph-Macon.
For Lemn, he believes they need to read their keys and tackle well to take down Washington and Lee’s unique offensive style.
Offensively, it’s important for the Eagles to find rhythm in the running game.
Lemn knows the importance of senior day and it would mean a “tremendous amount” to come out with the win and leave undefeated at home.
Lemn said he wants the seniors to be able to celebrate their last game at Jopson with a victory.
“I think scores may fade away and all those things but it’s really the memories that don’t,” Lemn said. “Just for those guys to be able to celebrate the work that they’ve done in their time here and all things they’ve had to go through between COVID shutdowns, COVID regulations, a COVID season — I would be thrilled for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.