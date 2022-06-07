Bridgewater College announced the members of it 2022 Hall of Fame Class, which consists of three former student-athletes and a highly-successful coach, on Tuesday.
This year's class consists of former cross country and track and field standout Gerald "Jerry" P. Baile Crouse, two-sport star Rickey Easterling, another track and field legend in Courtney Hartman and longtime women's basketball coach Jean Willi.
Crouse was a standout runner for the Eagles from 1976-76, earning All-ODAC honors all three seasons and won the conference individual championship in 1978. He was the first member of the BC program to earn ODAC runner of the year accolades and was also the first runner to qualify for the NCAA championship race multiple times in his career.
As a member of the 1978 and 1979 ODAC champion squads, Crouse's times in the two-mile and three-mile runs rank fifth and second, respectively, in the BC record books.
Easterling, who played basketball and ran track and field for Bridgewater, is sixth in team history with 1,676 points on the hardwood during his career from 2001-2005. Across four seasons with the Eagles, he was a first-team All-ODAC selection three times and averaged 20.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during a stellar senior year.
On the track, Easterling qualified for the NCAA outdoor championships three times and ranks second in program history with an impressive leap of 7-00.25 in the high jump. He went on to claim All-American honors and holds the ODAC record in the event.
As for Hartman, she left the program with her name atop the record books in the 55-meter and 60-meter dashes, the 55-meter and 60-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash. She was also part of a record-breaking women's 4x400 relay team.
Hartman also claimed the first national championship in team history, winning the heptathlon in 2010 after earning All-American honors in the event the year prior.
Willi, however, is arguably the biggest name of the group after coaching the women's basketball team from 1996-2017. In her first season, the Eagles went 22-6 and gained the school's first-ever berth to the NCAA Division III tournament that season.
Willi, a Turner Ashby alum and former standout player herself at BC, was named the ODAC coach of the year that season and went on to coach the team to 24-win campaigns in 1998 and 2006, with both finishing in the Sweet 16.
During a 21-year tenure, Willi amassed 375 victories and led Bridgewater to five NCAA tournament appearances. She coached 32 All-ODAC selections and six All-Americans.
Prior to coaching women's basketball, Willi guided the women's lacrosse team from 1988 until 1996. She earned 69 wins and was ODAC coach of the year in 1991.
In other college sports:
Alderfer Earns Jopson Award
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced on Tuesday that Eastern Mennonite senior Isaac Alderfer, a Broadway alum, was awarded the Harry G. "Doc" Jopson Award, given to the conference's top male scholar-athlete.
Alderfer is the first Royals athlete to earn the honor since 2017.
"It feels really great to be honored for the things I've enjoyed doing for the past four years, kind of holistically, at college," Alderfer told ODAC assistant commissioner J.J. Nekoloff. "I've been pretty heavily involved in a lot of different areas and so it's good to have this honor."
Alderfer is a three-time ODAC champion, a three-time national qualifier and holds record in a combination of six individual and relay events.
He is just the sixth Eastern Mennonite athlete to ever win the award.
Multiple Dukes Named To Preseason Team
Kris Thornton headlined a list of four James Madison players named to the Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference team compiled by Athlon Sports on Tuesday.
Thornton, the top wide receiver returning to the Dukes this fall, was the lone JMU player to be named to the first-team offense.
The Manassas native logged 1,097 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on a program-record 83 receptions last fall.
Running back Percy Agyei-Obese was named to the third-team offense as he enters his sixth and final season of college football.
Though he was limited to just four games last season due to injury, Agyei-Obese has amassed 2,595 career rushing yards with 31 touchdowns.
Agyei-Obese ranks in the top-10 in four JMU career offensive categories: rushing touchdowns (31, T-4th), total touchdowns (31, T-6th), rush attempts (535, 7th) and rushing yards (9th).
Defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu earned third-team defense honors, while offensive lineman Nick Kidwell was named to the fourth-team offense.
Hinton Joins BC Coaching Staff
Bridgewater men's basketball coach Steven Enright announced the addition of Zach Hinton, a former player at Randolph College, to his coaching staff on Monday.
Hinton joins the Eagles staff after a year at William Peace, where he created scouting reports, analyzed film and was an integral part in the program's recruiting operations.
The Prince William County native also has experience coaching at the high school level, serving as a varsity assistant at Unity Reed in 2020 and helping at Point Guard College.
