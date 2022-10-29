FERRUM — Bridgewater College picked up another win in dominant fashion on Saturday.
The Eagles led from start to finish en route to a 52-28 win over Ferrum in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference matchup at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Bridgewater was superior in every facet of the game, tallying 437 passing yards and 229 rushing yards.
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said his offense was able to put together four quarters of football and the unit was able to put pressure on Ferrum’s defense.
“We’ve been a team that’s been resilient for one another,” Lemn said. “Offensively, we needed a game like this.”
Fifth-year wide receiver Dylan Maclachlan led the passing game with four receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Maclachlan wanted his team to come out fast and bring up the energy because they’ve been a second-half team.
“We just knew that once the clock started, it was go time,” Maclachlan said. “I think the play calls we had, the openers going into the first quarter — it benefited us. We knew what we were going to get, what they were going to give us and it all worked out.”
Bridgewater wasted no time by scoring on its first drive as quarter Malcolm Anderson found wide receiver Viante Tucker for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Towards the end of the first quarter, Anderson capped off a 65-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown carry.
“A lot of it was explosion plays, we had a ton of explosion plays,” Lemn said. “I’ve talked about those before, about how impactful they are. [It] really helped set us up offensively.”
The Eagles kept the momentum going in the second quarter as running back Ronald Robinson Jr. muscled his way into the end zone on a 2-yard rush, finishing off a 72-yard drive. Robinson Jr. led the Eagles in rushing with 147 yards on 11 carries.
Personally, Robinson Jr. said he felt he’s underperformed this season, but he knew he had the ability to shine.
“I just needed the chance to really showcase it and I took advantage of the opportunity today,” Robinson Jr. said.
Lemn was impressed with Robinson Jr.'s performance and he’s a guy that they’ve been looking to get in prime situations.
“When he’s got that kind of space, he’s got the speed to be able to do what he did with the ball,” Lemn said. “Always pleased for those guys. He’s a senior, a guy who’s obviously worked really hard who’s been in position to make plays like that and makes them.”
Kicker Jackson Hendren added three more points to give Bridgewater a 24-0 lead at halftime. BC didn’t let off the gas in the second half as wide receiver Dylan Maclachlan grabbed a 25-yard pass from quarterback Jaylen Wood for a touchdown.
The Panthers didn’t retreat, however, as they managed to rack up 28 points in the second half. Yet, the Eagles kept them in check as they put up 28 points of their own and squashed any momentum Ferrum might’ve had.
“Good football teams, even when their day isn’t going well, they still play hard and that’s what they did,” Lemn said. “This could’ve very easily turned into a really tight game pretty quickly.”
The Eagles (7-1, 4-1 ODAC) host Washington and Lee on Nov. 5 and face Guilford on the road on Nov. 12 in the final games of the regular season. Maclachlan said they will approach the last two games the same as every other game and that neither of them will see a different Bridgewater team.
“Next week being senior day, we want to send all the seniors, myself included, out on a good note for the last home game,” Maclachlan said. “Then end the season on a high note. Going 9-1 would be perfect and it would be a great season, especially from last season going 4-6. It’s a great turnaround and leaving the program like that would be very important to me.”
Bridgewater 14 10 21 7 — 52
Ferrum 0 0 8 20 — 28
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BC — Tucker 52 pass from Anderson (Hendren kick), 12:06
BC — Anderson 8 run (Hendren kick), 1:12
Second Quarter
BC — Robinson Jr. 2 run (Hendren kick), 10:04
BC — Hendren 31 field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter
BC — Maclachlan 25 pass from Wood (Hendren kick), 10:38
FC — Smiley 1 run (Deaton run), 6:10
BC — Robinson Jr. 64 run (Hendren kick), 4:11
BC — Wood 5 run (Hendren kick), 0:23
Fourth Quarter
FC — Ellerbe 42 run (Deaton kick), 14:51
BC — Harris 2 pass from Wood (Hendren kick), 8:15
FC — Downer 38 pass from Hawkins (Deaton kick), 6:31
FC — Gray 7 pass from Hawkins (run failed), 2:19
Individual Stats
Rushing
FC — Ellerbe 10-54, Smiley 13-43, Downer 2-10, Luckett 3-6, Bowers 2-0, Hawkins 5-(-39). BC — Robinson Jr. 11-147, Mensah 9-47, Anderson 3-20, Dragovich 1-11, Jenkins 1-10, Leftwich 5-7, Wood 2-4, Hendren 1-(-7), Gilliam 1-(-9).
Passing
FC — Hawkins 22-40-2-320, Luckett 0-1-0-0. BC — Anderson 11-17-1-225, Wood 13-16-2-184, Dragovich 1-3-0-28.
Receiving
FC — Downer 5-133, Gray 8-106, Bowers 1-23, Ellerbe 1-20, Admill 3-20, Greene 1-13, Smiley 3-5. BC — Maclachlan 4-83, Green 6-77, Tucker 2-74, Robinson Jr. 1-54, Jenkins 2-42, Welsh 1-28, Gilliam 2-23, Watkins 1-19, Hughes 2-13, Drumgoole 1-11, Williams 1-9, Beck 1-2, Harris 1-2.
