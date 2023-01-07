BRIDGEWATER — It was an impressive offensive effort displayed by both teams, but in the end, Bridgewater came away victorious.
The Eagles dropped 91 points — their most in a single game this season — and led wire to wire to claim a 91-82 victory over Lynchburg in Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball action on Saturday at Nininger Hall.
BC head coach Steve Enright said it was a well-balanced game as five players had double-digit points and five players grabbed five or more rebounds.
"I thought [Joseph] Crenshaw and Will Dunlap were both really good off the bench,” Enright said. “Alec Topper’s starting to get back to form here and did some good things. It was nice to see us make free throws because we’ve been struggling at the line this year. To shoot 78 percent at the free throw line was good.”
Aaron Oates, Landon Hawes, and Shod Smith all had 17 points each in the game, followed by Topper’s 11 points. Andy Pack notched 10 points while Liam Caswell scored nine points.
Hawes also grabbed nine rebounds and two assists. He said the team knew it was important to win this game to get back to the .500 mark in the ODAC.
“I think we came in here with a pretty good mindset,” Hawes said. “We were scoring at will, and we knew that coming in, we were going to be able to score this game. [We knew] if we can get some stops on the defensive end, we’ll be in good shape. I don’t think we did the greatest job of that, but we did enough to get it done.”
Lynchburg shot 41.4 percent in the game on 29 field goals — 17 of which were beyond the arc.
Hawes said the Hornet’s 3-point shooting was their biggest threat.
“We knew coming in that they had a lot of shooters,” Hawes said. “They weren’t having the best season so far, but they were very capable of getting hot and start heating up from the 3-point line. As we saw today, they started heating up and we were able to do enough offensively to tame that.”
It was a fairly even contest for most of the first half with both teams trading buckets. The Eagles started to pull away in the final few minutes, however, to lead by double digits at the end of the period. Pack led with 10 points at the end of the first.
Bridgewater kept its shooting consistent, once again shooting at 50 percent in the second half. The Hornets would get within nine in the final seconds of the second, but that’s the closest they got to mounting a comeback.
The Eagles have had trouble with holding double-digit leads this season, such as a Dec. 30 loss to St. Mary’s. Up by 17 at one point, the Eagles ended up losing on a buzzer-beater in the end.
Hawes said to maintain a consistent lead through the game’s entirety felt good and was a big takeaway from the win.
“It definitely felt good,” Hawes said. “Going into the weekend off two wins this week, it felt good. Once we got up, if we tamed them enough, we’d be good today. … Once we get up, we just have to hold that lead and keep working on the defensive end for sure.”
The Eagles (7-6, 2-2 ODAC) host Randolph in their next conference clash on Wednesday.
After the St. Mary’s loss, Enright said his team needed to mature and do it fast.
In their highest-scoring game of the season, Enright saw some maturity in his team — but there’s still work to do.
“I think there was good execution in our zone offense,” Enright said. “That was good, and it’s still a process. We still have [a] majority [of] underclassmen playing a lot of minutes for us. We’re figuring it out and we’re getting better as we go.”
Lynchburg 35 47 — 82
Bridgewater 46 45 — 91
LYNCHBURG (82) — Savage 0 0-0 0, Parham 3 0-0 9, Sutton 4 2-2 13, Davis 8 0-0 21, Pittman 3 0-0 6, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Barber 1 0-1 2, Hargrove 1 2-2 4, Makovec 1 0-0 2, Easton 4 0-0 12, Young 2 3-3 8. Totals 29 7-8 82.
BRIDGEWATER (91) — Ward 0 0-0 0, Vetter 0 0-0 0, Ballou 1 0-0 3, Smith 4 8-10 17, Hawes 5 4-4 17, Crenshaw 1 1-2 3, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Oates 5 6-6 17, Topper 4 2-2 11, Pack 4 0-1 10, Caswell 3 3-4 9, Fincham 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 1 2-2 4, Schott 0 0-0 0, Ramey 0 0-0 0, Hawk 0 0-0 0, Green 0 0-2 0. Totals 28 26-33 91.
3-Point Goals – Lynchburg 17 (Parham 3, Sutton 3, Davis 5, Taylor, Easton 4, Young), Bridgewater 9 (Ballou, Smith, Hawes 3, Oates, Topper, Pack 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.