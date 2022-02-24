This season’s trip to the Salem Civic Center means more than just a loss for Bridgewater men’s basketball.
The ninth-seeded Eagles, who played No. 1 Randolph-Macon for the third time this season in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's basketball quarterfinals, lost to the Yellow Jackets 80-56 on Thursday afternoon at the Salem Civic Center.
The Eagles record might not reflect their overall play, playing second-seeded Guilford twice in the regular season and squaring off with a strong Roanoke team a pair of times this season, too.
But the experience that the young Bridgewater squad gained in its run to the ODAC quarterfinals — the first time they’ve won a first round game since 2014 — is invaluable.
“I think being here was a big step for our program,” BC head coach Steve Enright said. “We did it with by far the youngest group in the league, so I think the future’s bright.”
The Eagles aren’t just young on paper, but six players of their 10-man rotation against Randolph-Macon are freshman and one’s a sophomore.
Sophomore forward Alec Topper led the Eagles against the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15 points, while freshman point guard Shod Smith added 11 points.
Smith, who started all 26 games for the Eagles, was named ODAC Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.8 points and 4.8 assists.
Bridgewater’s young core was crucial in getting to Salem. In the team’s first round matchup at Eastern Mennonite, Smith was two rebounds shy of a triple-double, while sophomore guard Zack Hatter scored 33 points with seven made 3-pointers.
“I'm really excited to watch these guys continue to get better and stick together,” Enright said.
Though the Eagles’ roster is full of young talent, it’s upperclassmen also contributed key minutes in the team’s season.
Senior guard Andy Pack, who’s in just his second season at Bridgewater after transferring in from Elon, was able to provide instant offense when needed, but also added a defensive presence.
Pack consistently guarded the opposing team’s best player night in and night out, while tasked with grabbing rebounds and helping push the floor for the Eagles.
The Greensboro, N.C., native led the Eagles in rebounds with nine against Randolph-Macon, while freshman forward Aaron Oates supplied seven points and five rebounds.
On Thursday, it was junior forward Liam Caswell who helped settle the Eagles when they needed it. Bridgewater trailed by 15 early in the first half before Caswell drilled a 3-pointer.
The Ocracoke Island, N.C., native finished with five points against Randolph-Macon, but provided a veteran presence on the court in his 22 minutes of action.
Bridgewater expects a majority of its scoring production to return next season, something that encourages Enright for the team’s ability to make it deeper in the ODAC tournament.
“We’re looking forward to not only being back here next year,” Enright said, “but we’re making a run at this thing.”
Bridgewater 26 30 -56
Randolph-Macon 40 40 -80
Bridgewater (56) — Smith 3 4-8 11; Hatter 2 0-0 6; Pack 3 0-0 7; Caswell 2 0-0 5; Oates 4 0-0 8; Crenshaw 0 0-0 0; Ayala 1 0-0 3; Topper 5 4-4 15; Curtis 0 0-0 0; Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals — 20 8-12 — 56
Randolph-Macon (80) — Mallory 3 0-0 7; Mbangue 3 1-2 7; Funderburg 3 0-0 6; Anthony 8 2-2 22; Talbert 8 1-1 17; Morris 0 0-0 0; Coble 0 0-0 0; Norton 1 0-0 3; Lindsay 4 0-0 8; Johnson 0 0-0 0; Robertson 4 0-0 10. Totals — 34 4-5 — 80
Three point goals — Bridgewater — Smith, Hatter 2, Pack, Caswell, Oates, Ayala, Topper. Randolph-Macon — Mallory, Anthony 4, Norton, Robertson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.