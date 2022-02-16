There was a sense of enthusiasm in his voice as Ben Spotts began to reflect.
Spotts, a former standout player and assistant coach for Bridgewater College, recruited a number of the key players for the baseball team in 2014 — the last time the Eagles captured an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship — and remembered it fondly.
“That team was good," Spotts said. "I was fortunate enough to recruit some of those kids before I left for Eastern Mennonite and I thought that was one of the best teams that ever came through. That team had really deep pitching, good offense, good defense. They were a complete team in every sense."
As Spotts now enters his third season as the head coach — he was an assistant under previous baseball coach and current Bridgewater athletic director Curt Kendall at BC, took the head-coaching job at EMU in 2012 and then came back home to the Eagles in 2020 — he's seeking a similar identity.
“Having played in this program and coaching in it for a long time with Curt, I had a pretty good feeling what Bridgewater baseball was about and the tradition it had in the ODAC," Spotts said. "I knew what the expectation was.”
During his seven-year tenure with the Royals, Spotts helped turn that program from the laughingstock of the ODAC into a team that now competes regularly and is looking to move into the upper echelon of the league.
And while the cross-town rivals at EMU continue to make steady progress as shown during a late-season surge last year, the Eagles have an established program that has a long history of postseason success it can build upon.
“I’ve always told our guys to just trust the process," Spotts said. "In today’s age, we sometimes get ahead of ourselves. Whether it’s the social-media mentality or the idea that we can turn things around quick, quick, quick — for me, I’ve always stressed to these guys that what we do every day is right. It’s organized, there’s a plan. We have to trust that process every day.”
The Eagles finished one win shy of reaching the ODAC championship last year, falling to the eventual league champion Lynchburg 2-1 in a best-of-three semifinal series. Bridgewater finished the season with a 14-15 overall record.
“We were playing our best baseball late in the year," Spotts said. "That was something we can really use to springboard us into year No. 3. The guys understand what we’re doing is right and continue to understand the work it takes and the expectation and the process to get to that point.”
But for the first time in Spotts' tenure, he said he's ready for what should be a normal year. The Eagles looked like a legitimate contender in the first year under Spotts before COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season. Then, last year, Bridgewater had a young roster that slowly got better as the year went along.
With 19 upperclassmen on its roster, experience won't be a problem in 2022.
“I’ve got veteran guys that know what I’m about, know what our coaching staff is about, what our expectations are, what our program is about and what we’re trying to accomplish," Spotts said. "Because they understand those things, they know how to manage themselves and the team. There’s a level of calmness you can expect with older guys. They know what to do, what’s expected and how to prepare themselves. We are very fortunate."
All-ODAC outfielder Jarret Biesicker, a senior, returns in the leadoff spot for the Eagles after hitting .380 with four doubles and 12 RBIs a year ago.
“Jarret Biesecker has been one of the best and toughest hitters to get out in our league," Spotts said. "He’s been a tone-setter for us in the leadoff spot and he’s just a tough, gritty hitter who knows who he is at the plate."
Utility player Brett Tharp (.299 AVG, 12 RBIs) and junior infielder Jeffrey Snider (.348 AVG, 17 RBIs) bring versatility and athleticism to the lineup.
Catcher Tanner Montgomery, outfielder Jacob Grabeel and infielder Kevin Navedo, a Harrisonburg graduate, all return as fifth-year seniors.
“We have an experienced lineup," Spotts said. "We’ve been fortunate to lean upon that experience and even the younger guys that played for us a year ago, they’ve been there before."
Turner Ashby alum Waring Garber (2-5), a 6-foot-1 right-hander, returns on the mound for BC after throwing 47.2 innings last year with a 5.66 ERA.
"We will continue to rely on him to set a tone for us," Spotts said. "He’s got a three or four-pitch mix and can really handle pitching high-level games.”
Other key arms for the Eagles include two-way player Hunter Clever (2-2, 5.92 ERA), Reid Long (1-0, 5.54 ERA), Tucker Hrasky (0-1, 16.82 ERA), James Swart (1-0, 8.04 ERA), another Turner Ashby product in sophomore right-hander Nick Griffin (0-1, 7.02 ERA) and Tharp (0-1, 9.00 ERA).
“Not playing a full schedule last year, we didn’t have to throw a lot of guys," Spotts said. "This year, one of the things I’m excited about is we’ll start to get into the depth of our staff and put guys in different roles. That’s exciting."
When Spotts thinks back to the last team to bring home an ODAC title for Bridgewater, a sense of pride comes in his voice because of his connection.
Although he wasn't still on staff for that team, he recruited a majority of the players to BC during his time as an assistant and watched them prosper.
Now, he's hoping to bring a similar feeling to the current group of Eagles.
“We play good baseball here, have the resources and facilities to compete at a high level," Spotts said. "We’ve just been trying to get guys to understand that’s what we’re about, what we want to accomplish. Players are starting to understand the work required for what we’re working toward.”
