BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater College women’s soccer team is looking to pick up where they left off last season.
After racking up a 15-2-3 record last year and making it to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinals for the fifth straight season — coming off the year they won their first conference championship — the Eagles will look to add to their success under head coach Mike Van Horn, who is entering his 15th year.
With winning seasons as the standard and having been on top of the mountain in the ODAC before, Van Horn said winning it again is a “been there, done that'' situation.
His team wants to see if they can set the bar higher in 2022.
“We’ve had a high level of winning culture the last two or three years, I think that’s the expectations of the returners,” Van Horn said. “We’ve set some pretty lofty goals for ourselves in the sense that I would say the ODAC championship is the minimum that we’re looking for. We’re looking to go much further than just an ODAC championship.”
Van Horn said there’s a lot of excitement within the team about being back together and that he wishes he could bottle up their energy from preseason and interject it into late in the season.
“It’s always hard to find energy at the end of the season when they’re tired and beat up,” Van Horn said. “They have more energy at this time of the year just because they’re excited to be back, being able to compete and those types of things.”
Leading up to the new season, Van Horn said he’s had the focus on building team chemistry to make sure the new and returning players are on the same page.
“We’ve got a lot of veterans coming back but the biggest thing is getting the freshmen up to speed so they understand their movement [and] the timing of things,” Van Horn said. “That’s always the hardest thing to get in preseason to be ready for that first game. We’re still not there. ... That’s going to be a work in progress.”
The Eagles have eight returning all-conference players and four all-region players this season. One of them being junior defender Maren Dougherty.
Over the summer, Dougherty said she did a lot of “interval training” and different types of runs, so when she got back with the team, she could focus on her on-field skills rather than fitness.
In 19 games played last year, Dougherty notched a goal while playing a major role in the Eagles' defensive success.
She’s looking to build on a stellar 2021 season after being named second-team all-state, second-team all-region and first-team all-conference.
“I would love to stay on the first-team all-ODAC and get named again to all-region, that was huge for me,” Dougherty said. “I couldn’t have done it without the help of my back line. With the two returners coming back — Emily [York] and Lexi [Winkler] — on the wings, I think we should be pretty strong in the back again.”
Dougherty said the team is hungry to continue its winning ways in 2022. She feels, during her freshman year, the team was “robbed” of a chance to play in the NCAA tournament due to the pandemic.
She said it would be huge to get another ODAC title and earn a bid into the NCAA tournament this season.
“I think that’s definitely at the forefront of everyone’s mind right now — getting to that next level win,” Dougherty said.
The Eagles not only succeed with their skills on the field but they do in their academics and professionalism. Last year, the Eagles received the Ethics and Sportsmanship Award for the third time in program history and also earned the U.S. Coaches Team Academic Award for their efforts in the classroom.
Van Horn said it all stems from their winning culture.
“The winning culture is just not on the field. ... It's in the classroom, it’s in their social life,” Van Horn said. “If it’s our community service, if it's academics, if it’s how we treat our opponents, the referee. ... We want to do that at a high level so we can be an example for others to say you can do all those things and still win on game day.”
With the new season on the horizon, Dougherty said she’s excited to get back on the field as the team has been amped up and ready to compete since preseason.
“Thankfully, we have a lot of returners coming back, so the energy’s good,” Dougherty said. “We’re all excited and excited to see how the freshmen change the program and see what they bring to the field.”
