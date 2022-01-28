It was an early-season dunk contest held between teammates and judged by coaches, but it's a moment Bridgewater freshman Shod Smith said he still remembers.
The players took turns to see who could get the best dunk. It was a break from the typical practice filled with drills and conditioning. It was a fun, unique way for the Eagles to bond.
But it was the 5-foot-11 freshman who was ultimately declared the winner. Smith’s been described as dominant by his Bridgewater men's basketball teammates on the court. But as a young player, there’s room to grow vocally.
That quiet force came up with a high-flying dunk in that contest, however, and senior guard Andy Pack said it was his favorite moment of Smith.
“He's a really good dunker,” Pack said. “When he won the dunk contest, that [was the] most impressive.”
When Pack brought up the dunking contest, though, it wasn’t because he was asked about Smith’s strongest suits. It was something that Pack thinks people might be surprised to find out — that one of the shortest players on the Bridgewater roster can, and will, dunk.
That sums up Smith and his freshman experience thus far for the Eagles. He’s a player that has many tools at his disposal. So it makes sense that he has 520 minutes in 16 games played and averages just under 14.9 points per game. He's also dishing out 4.6 assists per contest and grabbing 3.4 rebounds per game.
“I’m a pass-first point guard,” Smith said. “I like to get my teammates involved.”
Eagles head coach Steve Enright agreed with Smith and that was a big part of why he recruited him. Smith comes from Washington, N.C., and graduated from Washington High School. His journey to Bridgewater is a ways away from home, but Enright said Smith checked all of his recruiting boxes.
“I like guards that are a threat with the ball in their hands,” Enright said. “We feel like [Smith’s] got a really bright future as he moves forward and gets more confident, gets more comfortable in our scheme and what we're looking to do.”
Speaking of his confidence, Smith said he's playing with a lot of it right now. The most recent contest for Bridgewater was an 80-51 loss on the road at Randolph-Macon — the top-ranked team in Division III right now.
Despite dropping the Old Dominion Athletic Conference contest, Smith had 11 points and was 5 for 7 at the line.
“If you produce, you stay in the game,” Enright said. “He's in the top of the conference in a lot of different categories."
What Enright’s impressed about with Smith, too, is how he’s performed against competition in the ODAC. With a lot of conference rivals throughout the league, the head coach is impressed with how the freshman’s handled the pressure with composure and still performed at a high level consistently.
“A lot of teams in our conference, they've got older guys that are fifth-year senior point guards,” Enright said. “it's important for him, as a young guy in his first year, to play these minutes and to learn on the fly.”
When the Eagles played against cross-town rival Eastern Mennonite on Jan. 19, Smith matched up with senior guard Mizz Nyagwegwe. While both players were relatively the same size, it was a senior against a freshman.
Smith and the Eagles handled the Royals, though, picking up their first ODAC win of the season.
What Smith said he’s most happy with his game, though, isn’t the ability to match up with older players. It’s playing selfless.
“My strongest skills would be passing,” Smith said. “Probably just going and getting into the paint to get people involved.”
Pack said that Smith plays hard every game and it’s something the team notices. His fellow teammate, who lead the Eagles in minutes per game, doesn’t just see him as someone who only passes. Pack said he’s a two-way player and one that shines on both ends.
“He gives everything he's got,” Pack said. “He gets after it defensively and it's a pleasure to play with him as my point guard."
Despite his offensive production and defensive capability, both Pack and Enright said that Smith would benefit from using his voice more and talking with his team. As a freshman, most players aren’t expected to jump into a consistent starting role but Smith said he wants to continue to have a vocal presence on the court.
“We've talked to him about learning to be more vocal and louder,” Enright said. “Being able to articulate what you think because he sees a lot. He's a really smart player and that'll come with time. It'll come with more games and more practices under his belt. But, you know, he's got a ton of leadership potential, we tell him that."
While not the loudest player on the team, Smith has goals and said he comes to practice every day hoping to achieve them. He has hopes to be the ODAC Freshman of the Year and as his play and skills develop down the line, he has the potential to meet his goal.
“I never have to worry about him playing hard and never have to worry about competing,” Enright said. “I never have to worry about him trying to execute the scheme that's put in front of them. He tries his best to take scouting and do what he’s asked.”
A scorer, a selfless passer, a working leader and a player that goes hard in the paint. Smith’s only a freshman at Bridgewater and has high hopes for the future.
So what’s Enright’s favorite thing about him? Well, that’s that the freshman phenom is coachable and enjoyable to work with.
“I think it's that he comes to work every day with a smile on his face,” Enright said. “He's pretty even-keeled, emotionally mature for his age, which is helpful. He's a fun guy to work with every day because you see, obviously, he's very talented. [I’m] very excited that he's here, but you see the ceiling and the potential."
