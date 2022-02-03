Bridgewater College announced on Thursday that all athletic events scheduled through Monday have been postponed following the murder of campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson earlier this week.
"The Bridgewater campus community has experienced unspeakable tragedy," the school wrote in a statement. "Two members of the Bridgewater College family were senselessly and violently taken from us. Now, we work to grieve and heal together.
Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus while protecting the campus community. These officers were close friends, known to many as the "dynamic duo." John was J.J.'s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. They were often seen at athletic contests cheering on Bridgewater and keeping all fans, those cheering on the Eagles or otherwise, safe on the campus of Bridgewater College."
The Eagles had already postponed men's and women's basketball games for Wednesday. As a result of Thursday's announcement, the men's game at Hampden-Syney, the women's game at home against Randolph and indoor track and field at the Camel City Invitational are all impacted.
The BC men will welcome Washington and Lee to Nininger Hall on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip-off. The women, meanwhile, will return to the court Wednesday at Washington and Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.