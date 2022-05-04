As Bridgewater College tries to return to the top of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the Eagles now know the path to the ODAC title.
Bridgewater released its 2022 football schedule on Wednesday, which includes three non-conference games in September before opening a seven-game ODAC slate with a home game against Hampden-Sydney on Oct. 1.
"We are excited to get the 2022 season going," second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said in a release sent out by the school. "Coming off our first spring season since 2019, the guys are all ready to go, and we have a great group of non-conference games scheduled, including against N.C. Wesleyan who we haven't played in five years."
The Eagles, who finished 4-6 last fall, open the season on the road Sept. 3 at Gettysburg. The home opener is a week later against Southern Virginia, which played an ODAC schedule the past two seasons, but is not part of the league for 2022-23. BC then wraps up non-conference play at North Carolina Wesleyan.
Bridgewater plays two home ODAC contests to open up October, hosting Shenandoah the week after facing Hampden-Sydney. After traveling to Randolph-Macon Oct. 15, the Eagles play host to ODAC newcomer Averett the following weekend before wrapping up the month at Ferrum.
Washington & Lee will visit Bridgewater on Nov. 5 before the Eagles regular season finale at Guilford on Nov. 12.
"As always, the ODAC schedule is very challenging," Lemn said. "With the non-conference schedule added in, we have a tough season ahead of us, and we are ready to get out there."
All Bridgewater home games are scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m. at Jopson Athletic Complex on the BC campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.