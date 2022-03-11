When Bridgewater senior infielder Kevin Navedo told coach Ben Spotts that he was returning for a fifth season, he said he was excited.
That meant he was getting his top hitter from the 2021 season, leading the Eagles in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage, for one more season.
“He’s a guy who’s played a lot of baseball and has been a veteran presence in our lineup,” Spotts said. “It’s hard to replace that experience, so when you get it and hang on to it, that’s something we’ve really leaned upon this year.”
Navedo has been a consistent bat in the Eagles’ lineup this season, starting all 14 games, hitting .375 with a team-high nine doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs.
The second baseman has hit .306 in his career with the Eagles with 33 doubles and 13 home runs.
The Harrisonburg High School graduate’s success comes from more than just his ability, but also the work he puts in each offseason, Spotts said.
“His work ethic is unbelievable,” Spotts said. “He loves the game and he’s always working, always hitting, always doing the things it takes to prepare yourself.”
Navedo’s mindset for his final season of collegiate eligibility is to take it one day at a time.
“Since this could very well be my last [season playing baseball], I want to make sure I do everything I can to help the team win,” Navedo said.
Navedo has helped power the Eagles past multiple teams this season, including on Tuesday afternoon, when he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in Bridgewater’s 4-0 win over Mary Baldwin.
His mindset of taking it one day at a time also is used at the plate, trying to pick his pitch and send it into the gap.
“I’ve definitely been more calm at the plate, not swinging way too early,” Navedo said. “Just looking for my pitch … for something to drive.”
The Eagles have won four of their last five games and Navedo has helped Bridgwater at the plate, logging eight RBIs and six doubles during the stretch. They’ve also knocked off a ranked team, taking two of three from the then-No. 19 North Carolina Wesleyan to open the season.
That series was the first time the Eagles had taken a ground ball on dirt or a fly ball off a bat. It was also just 10 days after Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson lost their lives in the on-campus tragedy on Feb. 1.
Bridgewater played with Painter and Jefferson’s initials on their caps.
Spotts said the Eagles leaned on their veteran lineup in that series, helping the team work through the emotional time on campus.
“I think it gave our team the idea of like, ‘OK, this is a really good team and a really good league that we just beat two out of three,’” Spotts said. “I think that gave us a little bounce in our step, a little bit more confidence in what we’re trying to do.”
Navedo said the series win was “huge” for the team and the bus ride back to Bridgewater was an emotional one after the week they had before on campus.
“It was definitely a moment to remember,” Navedo said of the series win. “We knew who we were playing for.”
