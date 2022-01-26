When Andy Pack entered the transfer portal two years ago, he was looking for a school that made him feel wanted and where he could contribute meaningful minutes.
The Greensboro, NC., native found both of those at Bridgewater College.
Yes, it was two steps down from Elon at the Division I level, where he played his first two seasons, but that didn’t matter. It checked both of his boxes and his best friend since fourth grade, Kellen Hodge, was already playing at Bridgewater.
In high school, Pack had “a boatload of D-I offers,” according to Bridgewater third-year head coach Steve Enright, who was an assistant on the staff when the Eagles recruited Hodge.
“I definitely would have loved to try, but at that point in his career, chasing his dream of playing basketball at the highest level, playing at the D-I level was the right thing for him, absolutely,” Enright said of Pack.
Though he didn’t recruit Pack out of high school, he was familiar with Pack and his high school program. It didn’t take long for Enright to contact Pack in the portal, in fact he was the first coach to reach out, Pack said.
“I just really felt like Bridgewater was the best fit and somewhere where I could finish my career how I imagined it being going in[to college],” Pack said.
The 6-foot-4 guard appeared in eight games and started seven for the Eagles last season. His impact was almost immediate, leading the team with 15 points a night, recording double figures in all but one game.
This season, Pack has worked on his leadership skills this season, something that’s helped his teammates on the floor.
Sophomore forward Alec Topper said Pack’s tips and advice helped when he arrived on campus last year as a freshman.
“He made the transition to college easier because he has experience at the D-I level so he really just helped me with a lot of defensive things and the little intricacies of the game,” Topper said.
The other thing he’s improved this season is his defensive play. He’s increased his rebounding numbers by almost two a game and receives the opponent’s best player as a defensive assignment, no matter the position.
“He can guard pretty much every position at this level, so that’s been fun to watch as far as his development in his second year with us,” Enright said. “He’s so much better defensively and can still be the same threat offensively as well.”
This season Pack is averaging 14.4 points, the second-most behind Rashod Smith’s 14.9 points. He’s also recorded double figures in 12 games this season, including a career-high 29 points against Bethany College on Dec. 17.
The part that’s most impressive? He’s doing it with the other team’s best player guarding him on most occasions.
“Obviously it’s been hard, but the biggest thing when people key in on me is my teammates get a lot more open shots, so we’ve had other guys playing really well right now,” Pack said. “It’s helped us win some games, so I’m cool with that if teams want to try to deny me, it’s just going to help my teammates get more open shots. It’s fine.”
It’s a new role for Pack, who at Elon was a role player off the bench, averaging 2.6 points during his career there. He said he’s still getting used to the role, but it’s something he joined the Eagles to embrace.
For Enright, it doesn’t matter if Pack scores 30 points or five, what his leadership and work ethic help the team move in the right direction.
“We’re asking a lot of him and he’s delivering,” Enright said. “I tell him often, we’re going to go as you go.”
