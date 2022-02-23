Steve Enright emerged from the Bridgewater locker room at Eastern Mennonite University with his gray suit soaked with water and a grin on his face.
Smiles were something that were all over the Yoder Arena floor after the Eagles knocked off EMU on the road to advance on Monday night to earn the program’s first Old Dominion Athletic Conference postseason win since 2014.
“Happy locker rooms are the best,” Enright said. “When you get locker rooms like that, it’s fantastic.”
Enright’s “happy locker room” greeted him with a shower of water bottles, celebrating the third-year head coach’s first postseason victory.
After a rocky end to the regular season, the Eagles’ win at EMU was just their second win in the team’s final nine games.
It couldn’t have come at a better time, helping boost the team’s confidence heading into the ODAC quarterfinals.
“We played really well as a team today,” said sophomore guard Zack Hatter, who scored 33 points in the win. “Wins like this only give you confidence as a team.”
Bridgewater (10-15, 5-11 ODAC) will square off with the nation’s top team and the ODAC regular season champions, Randolph-Macon (24-1, 16-0 ODAC), on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
The Eagles and Yellow Jackets have faced off twice this season, with Randolph-Macon taking both contests by almost identical scores.
Randolph-Macon took the first contest 80-51 on Jan. 25 in Ashland, Va., and then beat Bridgewater 81-50 on Feb. 10 at Nininger Hall.
Seeing the Yellow Jackets on tap for the team’s next contest excites Enright.
“Man, like let’s go man,” Enright said. “They haven’t lost a game in a long time. They’re going to get a great punch from us and we’re looking forward to throwing it.”
Randolph-Macon is riding an 18-game winning streak, dating back to Dec. 1. The last team — and the only team — to beat the Yellow Jackets this season was Christopher Newport 77-76 on Nov. 28.
The Eagles have a lot to take away from Monday night’s win over the Royals, including their ability to battle back.
Bridgewater trailed early before using a 19-4 run to take the lead in the first half. In the second half, EMU used a 11-2 run to tie the game, but the Eagles were able to string together a couple stops, ending the Royals’ comeback attempt.
“Just keep playing, just keep fighting,” freshman guard Shod Smith said. “When we get done or when we up, just keep our foot on the gas.”
Smith, who was just two rebounds shy of a triple-double against EMU, said the Eagles are ready for the matchup with Randolph-Macon and it’s one step in the postseason for BC.
“Let’s dance,” Smith said. “Let’s try to dance.”
