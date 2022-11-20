VIRGINIA BEACH — Bridgewater College wasn’t able to end its stellar season on a high note.
The Eagles fell to The Apprentice School 38-28 in Saturday’s Neptune Bowl at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.
Bridgewater ends its season 9-2 — its best record since winning the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship in 2019.
BC head coach Scott Lemn said it was a “line-of-scrimmage” game, something they had been able to overcome throughout the year.
On Saturday, they weren’t able to.
“The story of the day for them offensively and for us defensively was explosion plays,” Lemn said. “They created them and we gave them up.”
Down 21-7 after halftime, the Eagles gave up an interception with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter.
That led to an Apprentice touchdown on its next drive and Bridgewater’s next possession ended on a turnover on downs before the Builders followed that up with a field goal.
“We just came up short,” Lemn said. “Unfortunately, after having such a great season, that’s the way it ended — not the way we wanted it to. I think that third quarter was really pivotal.”
The Eagles were down 24-7 just as the fourth quarter was getting underway. Yet, as they’ve shown throughout the season, they never gave up and racked up 21 points in the fourth.
The Builders kept them in check, however, by pounding the ball in the end zone two more times themselves.
“We’re going to fight, we’re a prideful team and that starts with leadership,” BC quarterback Malcolm Anderson said. “Coach Lemn is not somebody that’s going to give up. Even in the [Randolph-Macon] game, the score didn’t represent it, but if you watch the game you saw that we fought towards the end and we fought all season.”
Anderson notched 276 passing yards and three touchdowns on the day. On the bus ride back, Anderson was watching some of the fourth-quarter offensive drives.
He said he felt he could’ve managed the game clock better once it came down to the end.
“As the quarterback, I got to get people lined up faster,” Anderson said. “I have to operate faster, so there were some critical seconds that came off the clock.”
The Builders broke through in the second quarter when running back Curtis Green broke out a 54-yard touchdown run. The Eagles responded later in the quarter when Anderson connected with wide receiver Viante Tucker on a 35-yard touchdown pass.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, they weren’t able to keep the Builders out of the end zone before halftime. With five seconds remaining, quarterback Mason Tatum found Ta’Kevion Petty on a 3-yard touchdown toss.
The first of three touchdowns in the fourth for the Eagles was off a 1-yard carry from Anderson. Next, Anderson fired a 27-yard pass to Montez Green for a score with just over three minutes left.
With 28 seconds remaining, Anderson connected with Derrick Jenkins on a 6-yard touchdown pass.
Bridgewater had 140 rushing yards and 311 receiving yards in the game, compared to Apprentice’s 312 rushing and 209 receiving.
The season is over for the Eagles, but it’s a season Lemn said he is proud of.
The second-year head coach summed up this season as one where guys were committed towards a goal each week and were able to overcome a lot of challenges.
“A good program does that,” Lemn said. “Between injuries and overcoming people’s thoughts on us where we were originally to how we finish the season — those are the two takeaways that I’m taking away from this season.”
For Anderson, the senior out of Stafford isn’t going anywhere yet as he said he’ll be using his COVID year next season.
He described this season as exciting and one of hope for Bridgewater in the future.
Anderson is looking forward to getting an offseason with the returning players and seeing what the next year brings.
“I think it [our season] put the ODAC on notice,” Anderson said. “When you’re ranked below teams that you feel like you’re better than them, I think that created a hungry group, a group that worked hard [and] a group that wasn’t willing to give up.”
Bridgewater 0 7 0 21 — 28
Apprentice 0 14 7 17 — 38
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
NNA — Green 54 run (Morgan kick), 11:39
BC — Tucker 35 pass from Anderson (Hendren kick), 1:44
NNA — Petty 3 pass from Tatum (Morgan kick), 0:05
Third Quarter
NNA — Tatum 25 run (Morgan kick), 6:32
Fourth Quarter
NNA — Morgan 31 field goal, 14:16
BC — Anderson 1 run (Hendren kick), 9:55
NNA — Reed 5 run (Morgan kick), 4:34
BC — Green 27 pass from Anderson, 3:10
NNA — Tatum 38 run (Morgan kick), 2:41
BC — Jenkins 6 pass from Anderson (Hendren kick), 0:28
Individual Stats
Rushing — BC: Mensah 8-41, Anderson 14-39, Robinson Jr. 7-37, Wood 5-24. NNA: Green 13-165, Tatum 12-96, Reed 10-52.
Passing — BC: Anderson 19-28-3-276, Wood 5-8-0-35. NNA: Tatum 16-29-1-209.
Receiving — BC: Green 5-72, Tucker 3-50, Gilliam 2-39, Jenkins 5-35, Maclachlan 1-32, Watkins 2-28, Robinson Jr. 3-24, Johnson 1-11, Hughes 1-11, Williams 1-9, Beck 0-0. NNA: Petty 6-131, Pierce 6-39, Corpus 3-35, Jenkins 1-4, West 0-0, Green 0-0.
