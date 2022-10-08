BRIDGEWATER — It might’ve been Bridgewater's gutsiest performance of the season.
Down by eight going into the fourth quarter, the Eagles capitalized on a few turnovers and put up 14 unanswered points while the defense held it down on the last drive to pull off a 23-17 win over Shenandoah in a battle of unbeaten Old Dominion Athletic Conference football teams at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Saturday.
“It’s really the story of missed opportunities versus made opportunities,” BC second-year head coach Scott Lemn said. “Really a close game on that end and credit to our defense to continue to play. Offensively, we didn’t do a lot to help them today.”
Momentum shifted with under 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. After recovering a fumble, the Hornets gave the ball right back as senior defensive back Shawn Harris grabbed an interception and took it to Shenandoah’s 2-yard line. The Eagles capitalized as Albert Mensah powered into the end zone for the score to cut the deficit to two.
Harris also notched 16 tackles, the fourth most in a game in team history. His four tackles for loss is tied for the second-most in team history.
“Shawn made an excellent play, that’s why he’s the captain,” quarterback Jaylen Wood said. “We had to feed off it, we knew we had to match the energy [and] we knew we had to score.”
The Eagles did, indeed, feed off that energy as Aaron Moore recovered a fumbled kickoff which put the offense right back on the field. With under eight minutes to go, Wood found wide receiver Dylan Maclachlan on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Wood then connected to wide receiver Tyler Gilliam, who made a leaping catch for the two-point conversion to put the Eagles up 23-17.
“We know once we get momentum, we got to sustain it, we can’t just stall,” Harris said. “Even though we did stall a few drives, we got the type of mindset on our team that we’re just going to keep getting it no matter what. You can knock us down 15 times [and] we’re going to get up 16 times.”
The Hornets offense looked stout early with 106 receiving yards and 70 rushing yards in the first half. Rashadeen Byrd Jr. was first to strike for Shenandoah as he powered in the end zone on a 3-yard carry in the first quarter. The Hornets opened the second quarter with a 31-yard touchdown bomb from Steven Hugney to Jaden Roberts.
“Them being able to go down and score and drive the length of the field, I think they showed what they were,” Lemn said. “At the same time, I think our defense settled down a little bit and they’ve continued to show up against some high-powered offenses.”
The Eagles struggled offensively in the first half, only tallying 29 passing yards and 14 rushing. They kept the Hornets in check, though, with two field goals in the second quarter to make it a 14-6 deficit at halftime.
“While every phase wasn’t clicking on all cylinders, two of them were for the most part,” Lemn said. “Our defense was and obviously our special teams was. This was probably the game we might not have won the way we played offensively. I think it shows the maturity and growth of our team from a year ago.”
Lemn was referring to last year’s matchup with Shenandoah when the Eagles lost 34-27 after being up 24-7 at the half. While Lemn said they don’t talk about it a lot, he knows his players remember that game.
The Eagles were off to a rocky start in the second half when they fumbled the opening kickoff. The deficit didn’t change, however, as both teams put up a field goal in the quarter.
Lemn noted afterward that he wasn’t satisfied with having to settle for three points but said in a game like this, every point mattered.
The Hornets drove from their own 25 to Bridgewater’s 18 on their last drive as they tried to take the game back. On 4th-and-1 with 24 seconds left, the BC defense clamped down on Ethan Bigbee for a four-yard loss to seal the deal.
“It just starts with practice honestly, we practice those scenarios,” Harris said. “On top of that, we’ve been battle-tested stemming back from Gettysburg [on] week one. We were down 14-0 and we had to claw our way back.”
The Eagles (5-0, 2-0 ODAC) continue to get off to their best start to a season since 2019 when they went undefeated in the regular season. They face perhaps their toughest challenge of the year next week when they travel to Randolph-Macon to face the Yellow Jackets.
Lemn believes his team is aware of the history between the two programs and the type of challenge they’re up against.
The head coach said aware that ODAC games aren’t easy and that it’s going to come down to the wire.
He believes his team has bonded well, trusts in one another and that it matters in a big way.
“Not everybody played today and I’m sure there’s a couple guys that might’ve been disappointed,” Lemn said. “At the same time, we talk about being an unselfish team and I know that those men were excited for the team. If we can have guys that are doing that, that’s great. The more, the merrier.”
Shenandoah 7 7 3 0 — 17
Bridgewater 0 6 3 14 — 23
First Quarter
SU — Byrd Jr. 3 run (Martin kick), 6:21
Second Quarter
SU — Robert 31 pass form Hugney (Martin kick), 14:53
BC — Hendren 27 field goal, 10:59
BC — Hendren 47 field goal, 5:04
Third Quarter
BC — Hendren 33 field goal, 9:35
SU — Martin 23 field goal, 1:23
Fourth Quarter
BC — Mensah 2 run (Pass from Wood failed), 11:30
BC — Maclachlan 6 pass from Wood (Gilliam pass from Wood), 7:58
Individual Stats
Rushing — SU: Byrd Jr. 24-121, Jackson 15-66, Hugney 8-7. BC: Robinson Jr. 12-46, Mensah 9-17, Anderson 6-12, Wood 5-7, Jenkins 1-4, Watkins 1-(-1).
Passing — SU: Hugney 20-38-1-168. BC: Wood 6-12-1-33, Anderson 2-4-0-42, Robinson Jr. 0-3-0-0.
Receiving — SU: Roberts 4-50, Bigbee 4-6, Wheeler 3-51, Stinnett 3-24, Jackson 2-20, Reedy 2-18, Runyon 1-1, Jackson 1-(-2). BC: Watkins 2-44, Drumgoole 2-14, Maclachlan 2-9, Gilliam 2-8, Tucker 0-0, Jenkins 0-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.