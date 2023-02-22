Bridgewater has found tremendous success this season under first-year head coach Stephanie Flamini.
Despite dealing with some player inexperience, freshman Riley Corcoran has risen to the occasion and will be a major key for the Eagles moving forward.
To say Corcoran’s freshman season has been notable would be an understatement.
Entering the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament, where No. 3 Bridgewater will take on No. 6 Roanoke on Thursday in the quarterfinal round at the Salem Civic Center, the Chapel Hill, N.C., native leads the Eagles in scoring — averaging 9.6 points per game.
She was also was named to the All-ODAC second team on Wednesday.
Corcoran has significantly impacted the Bridgewater program, on and off the court.
“She’s a really determined person,” Flamini said. “You can’t teach that. She’s been a huge spark for us this year and keeps getting better and better. We’re really proud of her.”
Corcoran wouldn’t trade this season’s experience for the world and credited her teammates for helping her adjust to collegiate play.
“Shoutout to my teammates who made it really easy for me to transition into playing in college,” Corcoran said. “It definitely was a big jump, but I feel like now I’m getting in my groove.”
The most significant jump for Corcoran in collegiate play is the 3-point line being extended back further than high school basketball. She’s seemingly adjusted nicely to it, having drained 17 3-pointers this season — the second-most for Bridgewater.
“I just keep shooting every day in practice to keep my confidence up,” Corcoran said. “It’ll start falling, like we’ve seen.”
Corcoran has tallied 230 total points this season. While looking at the stellar stats is fantastic, she knows she couldn’t do it without help.
“It’s great, but I could never get there without my teammates trusting me,” Corcoran said.
Flamini purposely has Corcoran and sophomore India Dailey play each other at practice because they challenge each other, and the competitiveness rubs off on other players.
“It’s contagious, and people start working harder and harder,” Flamini said.
Flamini saw the influence Corcoran and Dailey made in practice play out in the defensive effort in Wednesday’s win over Roanoke.
“If you look at our defense at times, everybody was scrambling after the ball,” Flamini said. “[They] were working really hard at getting to their spot, and it was great, but it starts with India and Riley.”
Corcoran has proven effective on the defensive side, as she’s grabbed the second-most steals for Bridgewater.
She had also notched 10 blocks — one of them coming on Feb. 7, when she stuffed a shot from Randolph’s Yanessa Cabrera in the game’s final seconds, ultimately securing Bridgewater’s 62-61 win.
“In practice, our focus is defense, and we do zig-zag drills,” Corcoran said postgame. “I just focused on the fundamentals, kept her in front of me and made sure she didn’t get the shot off.”
Junior Abby Freeman has gotten more playing time this year than ever before and has seemingly found her groove late in the season — putting up double-figure points in the last three games.
Freeman has enjoyed getting to play alongside Corcoran this season.
“It’s really fun, she’s really athletic and really quick,” Freeman said. “It’s always great to have her on offense and defense.”
Freeman said Corcoran had impacted the team considerably with her personality and what she brings to the court on both sides of the ball.
“She’s a player out there who never stops going,” Freeman said. “She has a ton of energy every game and puts it all out there.”
It’s safe to say Corcoran has a bright future ahead of her within the Bridgewater program. The biggest thing she’s learned in her first year is that if she has a challenging shooting game, there are other ways she can contribute.
“You’re going to have your off games, but there’s a million ways you can help your team perform,” Corcoran said. “If it’s on defense, [it’s] getting steals and rebounds. You can always contribute.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.