It was a career-best day for Bridgewater running back Kennedy Fauntleroy on Saturday in a win over Southern Virginia, and the junior was appropriately recognized afterward.
The 5-foot-9 back was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday afternoon after rushing for 163 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.
During the 35-9 win, Fauntleroy also had two receptions for 12 yards, earning the first weekly accolade from the conference in his career after having just 133 rushing yards throughout his entire Bridgewater career prior to Saturday’s breakout performance.
Fauntleroy and the Eagles are back in action Saturday at home against N.C. Wesleyan.
