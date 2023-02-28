Bridgewater suffered its first loss of the season with a 9-0 setback at the hands of non-conference opponent Assumption in men's tennis action in Hilton Head, S.C., on Monday.
Gabe Elder battled at the top spot for the Eagles, ultimately falling 1-6, 1-6, while Matthew Leonard and Mark Gordon (Stuarts Draft) saw action at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots and also fell. Wilson Memorial alum Noah Hughes earned a couple of game victories in his singles match for BC but also eventually suffered a 2-6 loss.
The Greyhounds opened up the match with three straight doubles victories.
Bridgewater (1-1) was set to take on Wartburg on Wednesday in Hilton Head.
