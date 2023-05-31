Hartman put his name in the BC record book this spring as he finished with a new program-best 21 doubles. The Lumberton, N.J., native's 2023 season ranked among the bests in hits (64), extra-base hits (24), and on-base percentage (.492). The junior led the team in RBIs, slugging percentage, and average, to go along with his marks that made the all-time lists and ranked second in walks.
Perhaps the most impressive statistic from Hartman's season was his 40-game on-base streak that lasted from the second game of the season to game two of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals. Hartman started all 43 games this season and reached base in all but two contests.
Hartman was also a third-team All-ODAC selection after the record-breaking campaign.
Bridgewater ended the season with a 17-26 record after falling to the eventual conference champions Lynchburg in three games in the opening round of the ODAC Tournament last month.
