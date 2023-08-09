Bridgewater junior kicker Jack Hendren officially earned a spot on the D3football.com Preseason All-American Team, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Hendren, a Winchester native, earned a third-team selection after ending last year as a fourth-team All-American. He was also named a first-team Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State (VaSID), a second-team all-region, and a first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection after hitting 9-of-12 field goals with a long of 47 yards.
The Sherando graduate also was successful on 40 of his 43 extra-point attempts in 2022.
Responsible for a whopping 62 points on the season, Hendren’s total led BC and was among the highest in the ODAC. He was also among league leaders in field goal accuracy and his season-long field goal of 47 yards was tied for the best in the conference last year.
This is the third consecutive season the Eagles have placed a player on the D3football.com preseason national listing after punter Garrett Graves earned a first-team spot a year ago and linebacker Brett Tharp was named to the second team before the 2021 campaign.
Bridgewater is set to open its season on Sept. 2 at home against No 22 Susquehanna.
