Bridgewater sophomore goalie Rachael Robinson secured ODAC Women's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week honors, which the league announced on Monday evening, after helping the Eagles to a 2-0 week over seven days.
Robinson, a native of Middletown, Md., made 21 saves as the Bridgewater College women's lacrosse team went 2-0 in ODAC play last week. In addition, she also grabbed nine ground balls and caused four turnovers after stepping in front of several passes near her goal mouth.
In an 18-7 win over Virginia Wesleyan, Robinson made seven saves, scooped up six ground balls, and had three CTs to help the Eagles prevail in their third-straight win. On Saturday's 22-10 win against Averett to send the winning stretch to four games, the sophomore made 14 saves and snagged three ground balls as BC held the Cougars to 10 goals or less for just the second time in their nine games on the season.
On the year, Robinson ranks third in the ODAC with a 9.75 goals-against average and sits fifth with 93 saves. The 14 saves against Averett are tied for the third-most in a single game in her two seasons as the BC starting goalie.
Robinson and the Eagles are back in action on Wednesday, April 12, as they travel to Randolph-Macon for a pivotal ODAC matchup beginning at 7 p.m.
