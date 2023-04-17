Biesecker Becomes BC All-Time Hits Leader

BRIDGEWATER — Earlier this month, Jarret Biesecker reached perhaps the most significant milestone of his decorated career with the Bridgewater baseball program.
The fifth-year outfielder from Waynesboro, Pa., notched his 236th career hit in a walk-off loss at rival Eastern Mennonite, surpassing former BC assistant coach and current Mary Baldwin head coach Scott Hearn to become the all-time leader in hits in program history.
It all came full circle, as Biesecker noted after last Wednesday’s game that Hearn was one of the people that recruited him back in 2019.
“It means a lot knowing that I’m now up there with him in that category,” Biesecker said. “It’s a big deal for me, [and] I think it’s a big deal for the program, just having a guy here who’s been successful who can attest to that.”
BC head coach Ben Spotts said Biesecker had been a steady force for the Eagles since he arrived on the campus, and he’s excited for him and what he was able to achieve.
“He’s a tough, gritty kid that does some really good things,” Spotts said. “He knows who he is as a hitter, he’s scrappy, and fouls pitches off. He’s moved to the outfield in the last couple of years, and he’s done a good job for us. It’s a well-deserved recognition, and one that he’s put a lot of time and effort into making happen.”
Biesecker led the Eagles in hits and with a .421 batting average in both his freshman and sophomore seasons while also having the highest batting average in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference his first year.
Biesecker earned second-team VaSID All-State honors his sophomore year and followed up with third-team ABCA All-Region and second-team All-ODAC honors his junior year while leading Bridgewater in hits that season.
After playing second base in high school, Biesecker played as an infielder his first two years at Bridgewater. Spotts said Biesecker had improved drastically as an outfielder since moving him there his junior season.
Spotts said Biesecker has matured throughout his time at BC, which has benefited him in many aspects of the game.
“He’s gotten bigger and stronger, which has helped him as a hitter,” Spotts said. “He’s also done some really good things when it comes to his swing. He just knows who he is, tries not to do too much, [he] takes what pitch the defense gives him. … He’s not a power guy to run balls out of the ballpark. He knows who he is, and he’s pretty consistent with it. I think that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
While Biesecker’s position may not have stayed consistent, one thing he said has is the family atmosphere at BC.
Biesecker said that Bridgewater baseball is a family, no matter their position or skill level.
“Every day, I come to practice and I get to spend time with all the guys that I love being around,” Biesecker said. “It means a lot to me — that atmosphere we have here.”
Biesecker credited his team’s support for helping him get to where he is in his career.
He said they’d pick him back up whenever he’s down.
“My teammates have been great every year,” Biesecker said. “Regardless of whether it was my freshman year or this year, I’ve always had great guys behind me who have always supported me. I’ve supported them, and we’ve always had a great relationship with each other.”
Biesecker said his first year was surprising because he never expected to get a starting role and have the success he had.
He also never expected to keep mounting success over the years and be the leadoff batter consistently.
“I take a lot of pride in that,” Biesecker said. “It’s just been an honor.”
Biesecker’s time at Bridgewater is coming to a close, and when he’s gone, he noted that there are two things he’ll miss the most.
“Once I’m done, I’m done, and I won’t get to be around the guys anymore,” Biesecker said. “Just not being able to be on the field with those guys, I know that’s going to hurt the most.”
