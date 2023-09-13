After a big-time week, Bridgewater sophomore forward Lyric Birkley has been honored.
The BC star is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Player of the Week.
Birkley totaled eight points in three games for the Eagles last week, scoring two and adding an assist against Catholic before having a goal and an assist against Susquehanna.
The Milford, Ohio, native already has four games with a goal and an assist in her career.
The two goals against Catholic were her fourth multi-goal game during her time at BC.
Bridgewater (3-2) is back in action Sunday at home against Salisbury at 1 p.m.
