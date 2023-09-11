BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater showed much promise of what its season could be last year.
After finishing the regular season first in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings, the Eagles looked to be the team to beat for the conference title and perhaps earn a spot in the national tournament.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, 15-year BC head coach Mike Van Horn said his team took their eyes off the prize, and their season ended in a shocking ODAC quarterfinal loss to Shenandoah.
The Eagles (3-2) are aiming to set the record straight this season, and the disappointing end to an incredible run last year has them fired up through the first few games.
“That has been in the forefront since day one of the preseason and these games,” Van Horn said. “Every game that we’re playing in our non-conference is to test these girls and to get them battle-tested, so when we get to conference play at the end of the year, no matter what’s going on in that game, we’re going to believe in that 90 minutes that we can find a way to win.”
That fight was on display last Wednesday, as the Eagles scored three goals in the second period to defeat Catholic 5-3 after trailing 3-2 at halftime. Van Horn said postgame that they’ve struggled to succeed early in the game, but they find a way to win despite that.
“Even though they’re going down, they’re finding a way to fight and say, ‘Hey, we’re still in this,’” Van Horn said. “They believe it and they execute it with their play.”
Van Horn sets high standards for the program, and with eight new freshmen joining the fray, Van Horn said it starts with the returners who help the youngsters buy into their winning mentality.
“The freshmen have done a really good job of coming into the fold,” Van Horn said. “The seniors have set the standard, and the underclassmen have fallen in line and believe it just as much as the upperclassmen.”
With that standard comes their communication. Van Horn said they want to be a team that’s honest and supportive but not one that will sugarcoat things — adding that when someone isn’t playing up to their standard, it’s O.K. to hold them accountable.
Sophomore Lyric Birkley attested to that mindset, and while she said it may not be seen by those who watch them, they’re all holding each other to that high standard.
“We’re all on each other,” Birkley said. “Not in a malicious way, but in a very supportive, ‘C’mon, getting going. We got a whole season we’ve got to get into.’”
Birkley is coming off a phenomenal freshman season where she led the team in goals (11) and points (19). Van Horn expects even more out of Birkley this season, and while he believes she hasn’t reached that potential yet, he’s excited about what happens when she does.
“We’ve talked about that standard on numerous occasions,” Van Horn said. “I think she’s hungry to get there. We’re excited for her because she works every day in practice, and she’s going to get there. When she does, she’s going to be something to watch.”
Birkley said it isn’t about who can score the most goals, as she’s more focused on becoming a better all-around player and doing what she can to contribute.
“Goals come and go,” Birkley said. “It’s more on how you improve in practice and in games. You can have more assists, and it’s still a good thing instead of all the goals.”
Birkley credits much of her success to Van Horn and is glad to be back under his wing and learn from the wealth of knowledge he brings.
“I wouldn’t be doing all this right now if it wasn’t for him,” Birkley said. “I’ve learned a lot defensively, offensively, and that kinda stuff.”
Like Van Horn, Birkley is confident she can unlock even more potential this year after a stellar freshman season.
“I definitely feel like I can push myself and get to the marks that I see for myself, as well as Coach [Van Horn] does,” Birkley said.
One of those returners Van Horn looks to to set the standard of Bridgewater soccer is senior Skyler Daum. A first-team All-ODAC and third-team all-region selection last year, Daum said she focused mainly on 1-on-1 scenarios over the offseason and believes that work has shown its benefits in the early games.
“I think it’s gone well,” Daum said. “I’ve attacked more, gotten inside and taken some more shots than I normally have in the beginning of the season.”
Through the early portion of the season, the most significant thing Daum has learned about her team is what she’s always known: they don’t let up.
“We always want to keep getting better,” Daum said. “We always want to fix our problems that we have, and get it to where we’re the best, hardest-working team so we have the best season we can possibly have.”
The Eagles are gunning for a redemption story this season after what they hoped would be an ODAC title-winning season a year ago. For Van Horn, he said it’s more about the wins on the field.
Van Horn noted that he believes that if his girls can find a way not to be the norm of society, he and the coaching staff have done their jobs.
“We don’t want our players to be victims,” Van Horn said. “We don’t want them to have excuses, we want them to learn accountability, we want them to learn [a] high-work rate, and contribute to society. I think they’re learning these principles we’re trying to teach off the field as well as on the field, and if they take that past graduation, that’s way better than any wins or losses that we can accrue here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.