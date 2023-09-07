Bridgewater College has redemption on its mind heading into Week 2.
After a lopsided 51-19 loss to Susquehanna at home in the season opener, the Eagles are looking to get back on track quickly as they travel down to Southern Virginia to take on the Knights in non-conference action Saturday at 1 p.m.
Third-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said after last week’s loss that they’re going to let the defeat sit in their gut and use it as motivation. Earlier this week, Lemn said the team had a “spirited” practice at 6 a.m. — an unusual practice time for them.
Lemn said their competitive periods in practice have been top-notch, and believes it shows the determination his team has to bounce back this Saturday.
“From that aspect, I think it shows the guys are out here working to improve,” Lemn said. “I think more than anything, everybody wants to get back and wants to win. I’m sure Southern Virginia is probably doing the same thing after their loss.”
While re-watching the film from the Susquehanna game might’ve rehashed some negative thoughts, Lemn believes his guys moved past the loss by Monday and are focused on the task at hand.
“I think when you get an opportunity to look into the future, people will do that,” Lemn said. “I don’t think we’ve got guys that are harboring what happened Saturday too much.”
One of the few bright spots from Bridgewater’s season-opening game was sophomore linebacker Aaron Nice, who recorded a career-high 13 total tackles. Nice noted the team isn’t going to “flush” what happened Saturday, but they’re focused on getting back to winning ways.
“We’re going to learn from our mistakes that happened on Saturday,” Nice said. “[We’ve] really put a focus on our effort and discipline on our preparation, and just try to get back to playing our brand of football.”
While he said he couldn’t say much about his individual effort because of the loss, junior wide receiver Cedric Drumgoole was able to garner 99 receiving yards on four catches Saturday. Since they returned to practice Monday, Drumgoole has seen each guy on the team hold one another accountable for everything they do.
“All the little things down to the smallest detail,” Drumgoole said. “We’ve [all] got somebody else on the team trying to push you to get you better. We’ve been preparing really hard this week, so we should be alright by the time Saturday comes around.”
Based on their work ethic, Drumgoole believes none of them are complacent and are always locked in on finding ways to improve.
“They’re always trying to find a way to get better,” Drumgoole said. “With us losing, I think everybody has a chip on their shoulder to get better this week.”
While they’re non-conference opponents, Bridgewater and Southern Virginia aren’t unfamiliar foes. The programs have met four times since 2010, with the Eagles coming out on top in every affair. Most recently, the Eagles crushed the Knights 58-10 at home last year in Week 2.
Southern Virginia looks to get back on track, too, after a dismal 45-0 loss at Christopher Newport in Week 1. Despite the history of the two programs, Lemn said there’s a lot of unknown surrounding SVU, with little footage from the CNU game and a new coaching staff.
“[We’re] familiar with some faces we’re going to see, familiar with going to Southern Virginia, and the setup that’s there,” Lemn said. “From a football aspect, it’s very much unknown who they might be. Maybe some things they came out of camp saying, ‘Oh, we’d like to do this,’ and then it didn’t fit for CNU, and now, maybe it does versus us.”
With a lot of question marks around the SVU program, Lemn believes there’s a key benefit of facing the unexpected.
“You can make it about yourself more,” Lemn said. “It’s about how quickly we can adjust, and ultimately for our game plans, what has a general fit — and our guys can just play fast and [do] stuff we did in camp.”
Drumgoole feels they prepare the same for any opponent, and while they aren’t overlooking SVU, Drumgoole is confident in their ability.
“We wouldn’t underestimate any team, but the way we prepare out here this week, it should get us prepared and ready for Saturday,” Drumgoole said.
The Eagles continue to play by the motto “go 1-0 every week” as they look to avoid a 0-2 start to the season for the first time since 1999. Nice said their focus is to get back to basics, and believes they control their own destiny this Saturday.
“This week, our focus is just focusing on ourselves,” Nice said. “We’re back to day one things and making sure we’re able to do those things perfectly. What happens on the field we’ll be because of us [and] what we do.”
