BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater fans at the Jopson Athletic Complex went into a frenzy on Saturday after the unlikeliest of players found the end zone.
With just over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Eagles looked to punt away on fourth-and-1. Instead, the punt snap went straight to fifth-year defensive end Preston Turner.
Looking to pick up the yardage they needed to convert on fourth down, the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder overachieved and busted loose for a 71-yard touchdown run that had the Bridgewater players and staff on the sideline losing their minds in celebration.
“By the grace of God, man, I just followed my blocks and it just opened up for me,” Turner said. “That wasn’t the plan. Honestly, we were looking to punt the ball, but if we got the right look, we were going to take the ball and try to get the first down. We got the look, set it up, and like we practiced all week, ran it. I didn’t expect to execute it to the point that I had a touchdown.”
Turner noted that the “amazing” feeling he had crossing the goal line for the score is something he hasn’t experienced since high school.
“Being in the end zone is like no other feeling,” Turner said. “It kind of brought back my high school glory days.”
Third-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said what many don’t realize is Turner was a tailback in high school and has the ability to make those plays. A smile crossed Lemn’s face after the game when reflecting on the play Turner made.
“That’s just cool,” Lemn said. “Sports have a lot of tough moments. You talk about all the adversity that sports teaches us, but sometimes in life, sports have some cool moments for you. For somebody who’s been such a good player for us to come in and make a play like that and for his teammates to execute like that, what a cool thing.”
Turner’s touchdown rush contributed to Bridgewater’s decisive 41-12 non-conference victory over the N.C. Wesleyan Battling Bishops on BC Family Weekend. Lemn said it’s always great to win on their home turf in front of their fans, but this weekend was a little more special.
“You want to be able to go ring the bell,” Lemn said. “Obviously, we’ve got recruits that were here on campus [and] we had two guys whose birthdays were today — so we got [a chance] to celebrate those guys with their teammates. Anytime after a win, you just leave feeling better. Especially going into a bye week as well, it’s really important to have that momentum to be able to build off of.”
Fifth-year quarterback Malcolm Anderson took command of the offense in the second quarter, throwing 11-of-18 for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Anderson was happy to get the chance but was even more pleased leaving with a victory.
“It’s a blessing,” Anderson said. “Any opportunity you get to even step on the field is a blessing, but especially when you get to step on the field and step off as a winner.”
Saturday started rocky for the Eagles when kicker Jackson Hendren missed a field goal on their opening drive, and freshman quarterback Jaicere Bateman proceeded to throw interceptions on Bridgewater’s second and third drives of the game.
Fortunately for Bridgewater, its defense forced a turnover on downs on N.C. Wesleyan’s first drive, cornerback Aaron Moore nabbed an interception on the second drive, and the defense forced another turnover on downs on the third drive.
The second turnover on downs had the Eagles in prime field position and finished off an eight-play, 52-yard drive with Bradley Loder scoring a touchdown on a one-yard rush.
“That shows the quality of our defense,” Lemn said. “I think we know what their top end is. … We know the kind of top-flight defense that we play. That’s the expectation and those guys have that attitude.”
Bridgewater’s defense had to adapt to seeing three different N.C. Wesleyan quarterbacks. Despite seeing new faces behind center, Turner said their mindset didn’t change.
“We just play our brand of ball,” Turner said. “If we play our brand of ball, sudden change shouldn’t hurt us at all as long as we stay locked in. We discussed in the game plan that we may see two different quarterbacks, not three, but we just played our brand of ball and we felt like the only people who could beat us were ourselves.”
Turner’s touchdown run put the Eagles up 14-0, but the Battling Bishops punched it in the end zone on their next drive. Anderson took the reins as quarterback with just under three minutes left in the half and, on his first snap, tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ian Browne.
Aside from a 45-yard touchdown pass to N.C. Wesleyan’s Christian Drumgoole, brother of Bridgewater receiver Cedric Drumgoole, the remaining 12:27 of the third quarter and the early portion of the fourth quarter saw neither offense make much headway.
Fortunately for Bridgewater, its defense was rock-solid and maintained the 21-12 cushion through much of the second half.
“That’s what good teams do,” Lemn said. “If one side isn’t playing well, the other side of the ball picks it up in their performance. What a stalemate of a third quarter that was, and obviously, we need to study how we can be a better second-half team coming out of the locker room.”
On 4th and 1 with under 10 minutes to go, Anderson ran a quarterback sneak up the middle for the first down, and while it called turnover on downs initially, the chains proved otherwise.
“I knew I had it,” Anderson said. “I sneaked it, looked up, [and] the ref said it was a first down. They brought out the chains just for good measure, but I figured I got it.”
That play was crucial in the Eagles' fourth-quarter surge, as Anderson capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Drumgoole, one of the two birthday boys Lemn mentioned. Defensive back Noah Hines got the defense off the field with an interception on the next drive, and the Eagles followed up with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Anderson to Tyler Gilliam to increase the lead.
“It was a great play by Noah Hines on the defensive end,” Gilliam said, who caught five passes for 57 yards on Saturday. “We got the look we wanted and Malcolm put it out there. I just had to make a play.”
Fresh off a career-best outing and earning Old Dominion Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors, running back Kennedy Fauntleroy followed up with another solid performance — leading all rushers with 25 carries for 140 yards. Fauntleroy flexed a lot of muscle Saturday, weaving in and out of defensive sets and breaking tackles.
“He’s a strong guy,” Lemn said. “He’s thick, he’s muscular [and] he’s explosive when he plays. When he plays behind his pads, he’s a tough guy to bring down because his legs are so strong. He’s got so much explosiveness with each step, and he’s got such great balance. For as big and fast as he is, I think that’s something that probably gets overlooked. You see him spinning out and still standing on his feet.”
It’s been since Nov. 5 of last year since the Eagles got to ring the victory bell just outside of Jopson, which completed an unbeaten home record. Turner said they try to go 1-0 every game, but on family weekend, it’s even more special.
“It feels really good to ring that bell,” Turner said. “Especially here on family weekend. Being able to see everybody’s family here, that’s an even better feeling. Now, we get to go spend time with our families and enjoy the weekend.”
The Eagles (2-1) have a bye week before traveling to Hampden-Sydney on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. to start ODAC play. Lemn said the mentality will remain the same as any other week as they look to fine-tune things heading into conference play.
“We’ll be really competitive,” Lemn said. “I think we’ll really look at some of our depth. We’ve got some guys banged up, so it’s a great chance for people to develop. We’ll start building a plan for Hampden-Sydney on Thursday and try to get a day ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.